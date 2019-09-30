TRAFFIC ALERT: Construction to close lanes of I-630 overnight this week

Construction on Interstate 630 will close lanes overnight this week near John Barrow Road, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The middle and outside lanes of I-630 in both directions will be closed on either side of John Barrow from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

One lane of traffic will remain open in both directions and the entrance and exit ramps will also be open during the work.

Crews will be painting the overpass, weather permitting.