Washington County marriage licenses

Sept. 19
Colton Dean Bates, 22, and Daffany Allison Slavens, 21, both of West Fork
Caleb Noah Andrew Boyd, 24, Wesley, and Allison Mackenzie Skelton, 23, Prairie Grove
Garrett William Greenway, 23, and Caroline Elizabeth Tuttle, 23, both of Fayetteville
Charles Roger Lowe III, 47, and Maria Therese Grace, 51, both of Fayetteville
Joseph Heath McCaslin, 38, and Kara Lynn Bui, 39, both of Springdale
Mark Anthony Pena, 30, and Brandi Dawn Davis, 25, both of Webb City, Mo.
Leck Vongnarath, 73, and Olay Vongnarath, 69, both of Bethel Heights
Tyler James Whitmill, 27, and Natasha Nicole Ashworth, 27, both of Fayetteville
Sept. 20
Ross Samuel Buhrow, 28, and Karenza Lee Risor, 27, both of Fayetteville
Jacob Michael Cheatwood, 20, Decatur, and Courtney Da'KayShea Willie, 21, Fayetteville
Louis Francis DeSalvo, 44, Plumerville, and Kimberly Ann Brown, 49, Springdale
Eric Ryan Duncan, 35, Springdale, and Andrea Lynn Tabor, 37, Fayetteville
Riley Daniel Edwards, 21, and Shelby Hunter Jenkins, 20, both of Fayetteville
Charles Currier Gocio, 38, and Dayton L'Shea Hanks, 33, both of Fayetteville
Elijah Caleb Harrington, 24, Emerson, and Morgan Renee Allison, 25, Fayetteville
Buddy Joe Helton, 34, and April Dawn Craig, 38, both of Lincoln
Jose Ramon Marquez Lopez, 41, and Tania Cecilia Ramos Garcia, 38, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Patrick Ryan Moss, 34, and Rachel Carol Marlow, 35, both of Fayetteville
Jaime Augusto Ortiz, 43, Fayetteville, and Adriana Magdalena Boersner-Herrera, 35, Columbia, Mo.
Corey Dylan Pemberton, 23, and Carlee Elizabeth Lee, 22, both of Fayetteville
Andrew Michael Schween, 25, and Alyssa Noelle Degidio, 25, both of Fayetteville
Luke Daniel Seibold, 25, Richardson, Texas, and Megan Ashley Flynn, 24, Whitewright, Texas
William Dirk Shawn, 37, and Cecilia Janeth Perez Yuman, 33, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Andrew Thomas Simmons, 25, and Abbegayl Anne Ruvalcaba, 24, both of Springdale
Kristian Shane Thornton, 43, and Jessica Rose Suttle, 39, both of Fayetteville
Brandon Heath Townsend, 28, and Ashley Ann Partridge, 27, both of Fayetteville
Mitchell Wayne Yancey, 32, and Jaci Danae Blackwood, 24, both of Westville, Okla.
Curtis Richard Zaage, 46, and Wendy Danielle Jackson, 52, both of Fayetteville
Sept. 23
Martin Cody Ashworth, 28, and Emily Nicole Hipps, 28, both of West Fork
Cole Blake Beckham, 23, and Lauren Elizabeth Zeigler, 23, both of Fayetteville
Carol Jean Christoffel, 79, and Martha Go Strealy, 70, both of Fayetteville
Matthew Edward Gegner, 40, and Samantha Faye Thompson, 31, both of Fayetteville
John Michael Mattelin, 33, and Caitlin Rae Draper, 30, both of Fayetteville
Justin Roark Mazzanti, 35, and Brandy Lacole Bemrose, 41, both of Fayetteville
Stephen Thomas Mitchell, 47, and Rachel Elizabeth Catlett, 43, both of Fayetteville
Woodrow Solon Pender, 30, and Evee Renee Guist, 31, both of Fayetteville
Mackson Riklon, 27, and Risa John, 20, both of Springdale
Gary John Slifko, 59, Tavares, Fla., and Linda Ellen Dorbad, 59, Fayetteville
Joshua Edward Stephenson, 29, and Felisha Marie Holliday, 27, both of Lowell
Jon David Ulam, 23, and Violet Abbigail Smith Aquilla, 21, both of Summers
Sept. 24
Matthew Robert Kumpe, 25, and Michaela Rashae Treece, 24, both of Springdale
Brandon Johannes Tretsven, 26, and Alyssa Arielle Christopher, 21, both of Springdale
Sept. 25
Jaison Leonardo Carrero Espinoza, 28, Elkins, and Ashley Marie Whitley, 24, Springdale
Michael Glen Creel, 44, and Rebecca Michelle Roseberry, 40, both of Tahlequah, Okla.
Michael Dean Drummond, 50, and Sarah Elizabeth Green, 49, both of Winslow
William Brett Elam, 25, and Jamie Lauren Mason, 24, both of Rogers
Colby Lynn Holzman, 21, Ozark, and Katlyn Michele Bowen, 20, Lincoln
Diego Perez Gomez, 24, and Ana Raymundo Raymundo, 18, both of Seligman, Mo.
Zachary Wade Randolph, 29, and Brianna Leigh Riggs, 24, both of Stilwell, Okla.
NW News on 09/30/2019
Print Headline: Marriage licenses