Washington County marriage licenses

Sept. 19

Colton Dean Bates, 22, and Daffany Allison Slavens, 21, both of West Fork

Caleb Noah Andrew Boyd, 24, Wesley, and Allison Mackenzie Skelton, 23, Prairie Grove

Garrett William Greenway, 23, and Caroline Elizabeth Tuttle, 23, both of Fayetteville

Charles Roger Lowe III, 47, and Maria Therese Grace, 51, both of Fayetteville

Joseph Heath McCaslin, 38, and Kara Lynn Bui, 39, both of Springdale

Mark Anthony Pena, 30, and Brandi Dawn Davis, 25, both of Webb City, Mo.

Leck Vongnarath, 73, and Olay Vongnarath, 69, both of Bethel Heights

Tyler James Whitmill, 27, and Natasha Nicole Ashworth, 27, both of Fayetteville

Sept. 20

Ross Samuel Buhrow, 28, and Karenza Lee Risor, 27, both of Fayetteville

Jacob Michael Cheatwood, 20, Decatur, and Courtney Da'KayShea Willie, 21, Fayetteville

Louis Francis DeSalvo, 44, Plumerville, and Kimberly Ann Brown, 49, Springdale

Eric Ryan Duncan, 35, Springdale, and Andrea Lynn Tabor, 37, Fayetteville

Riley Daniel Edwards, 21, and Shelby Hunter Jenkins, 20, both of Fayetteville

Charles Currier Gocio, 38, and Dayton L'Shea Hanks, 33, both of Fayetteville

Elijah Caleb Harrington, 24, Emerson, and Morgan Renee Allison, 25, Fayetteville

Buddy Joe Helton, 34, and April Dawn Craig, 38, both of Lincoln

Jose Ramon Marquez Lopez, 41, and Tania Cecilia Ramos Garcia, 38, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Patrick Ryan Moss, 34, and Rachel Carol Marlow, 35, both of Fayetteville

Jaime Augusto Ortiz, 43, Fayetteville, and Adriana Magdalena Boersner-Herrera, 35, Columbia, Mo.

Corey Dylan Pemberton, 23, and Carlee Elizabeth Lee, 22, both of Fayetteville

Andrew Michael Schween, 25, and Alyssa Noelle Degidio, 25, both of Fayetteville

Luke Daniel Seibold, 25, Richardson, Texas, and Megan Ashley Flynn, 24, Whitewright, Texas

William Dirk Shawn, 37, and Cecilia Janeth Perez Yuman, 33, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Andrew Thomas Simmons, 25, and Abbegayl Anne Ruvalcaba, 24, both of Springdale

Kristian Shane Thornton, 43, and Jessica Rose Suttle, 39, both of Fayetteville

Brandon Heath Townsend, 28, and Ashley Ann Partridge, 27, both of Fayetteville

Mitchell Wayne Yancey, 32, and Jaci Danae Blackwood, 24, both of Westville, Okla.

Curtis Richard Zaage, 46, and Wendy Danielle Jackson, 52, both of Fayetteville

Sept. 23

Martin Cody Ashworth, 28, and Emily Nicole Hipps, 28, both of West Fork

Cole Blake Beckham, 23, and Lauren Elizabeth Zeigler, 23, both of Fayetteville

Carol Jean Christoffel, 79, and Martha Go Strealy, 70, both of Fayetteville

Matthew Edward Gegner, 40, and Samantha Faye Thompson, 31, both of Fayetteville

John Michael Mattelin, 33, and Caitlin Rae Draper, 30, both of Fayetteville

Justin Roark Mazzanti, 35, and Brandy Lacole Bemrose, 41, both of Fayetteville

Stephen Thomas Mitchell, 47, and Rachel Elizabeth Catlett, 43, both of Fayetteville

Woodrow Solon Pender, 30, and Evee Renee Guist, 31, both of Fayetteville

Mackson Riklon, 27, and Risa John, 20, both of Springdale

Gary John Slifko, 59, Tavares, Fla., and Linda Ellen Dorbad, 59, Fayetteville

Joshua Edward Stephenson, 29, and Felisha Marie Holliday, 27, both of Lowell

Jon David Ulam, 23, and Violet Abbigail Smith Aquilla, 21, both of Summers

Sept. 24

Matthew Robert Kumpe, 25, and Michaela Rashae Treece, 24, both of Springdale

Brandon Johannes Tretsven, 26, and Alyssa Arielle Christopher, 21, both of Springdale

Sept. 25

Jaison Leonardo Carrero Espinoza, 28, Elkins, and Ashley Marie Whitley, 24, Springdale

Michael Glen Creel, 44, and Rebecca Michelle Roseberry, 40, both of Tahlequah, Okla.

Michael Dean Drummond, 50, and Sarah Elizabeth Green, 49, both of Winslow

William Brett Elam, 25, and Jamie Lauren Mason, 24, both of Rogers

Colby Lynn Holzman, 21, Ozark, and Katlyn Michele Bowen, 20, Lincoln

Diego Perez Gomez, 24, and Ana Raymundo Raymundo, 18, both of Seligman, Mo.

Zachary Wade Randolph, 29, and Brianna Leigh Riggs, 24, both of Stilwell, Okla.

NW News on 09/30/2019