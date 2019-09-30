Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

Aug. 30

Wendy's

2050 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A filter needs to be installed in the mechanical ventilation hood.

Torchy's Tacos

1541 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: A handwashing sink was used to fill the wiping cloth bucket.

Noncritical violations: None

3 Crazy Berries

1826 N. Crossover Road, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The restroom doors were open.

Sept. 3

St. Joseph's Catholic School

1722 N. Starr Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The retail food permit was expired.

Panera Bread Co.

3638 N. Front St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Condensation is dripping from an air conditioning unit located in the ceiling of the drive-thru area.

My Other Mother Child Care

3176 N. Sara Lane, Fayetteville

Critical violations: An employee was draining the water from cans of vegetables into the handwashing sink -- handwashing sinks must be used for handwashing only.

Noncritical violations: None

Jade China

1046 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Plastic wrap was in a handwashing sink basin.

Noncritical violations: None

Alli's Bakery

428 Holcomb St., Springdale

Follow-up inspection

Critical violations: There were no paper towels at the handwashing sink in the employee restroom. Ambient temperature in a walk-in cooler was at 80 degrees.

Noncritical violations: The restroom trash can does not have a lid; the restroom for customers does not have a self-closing door. Glass in a window needs to be replaced. Unnecessary equipment and items need to be removed from the facility. The walls in the ware washing area need cleaning.

Alex's Taqueria

2323 B2 Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Food was not covered in the walk-in cooler and a prep table.

Noncritical violations: A small refrigerator did not have a thermometer. The surfaces of shelves in the walk-in cooler were not smooth and easily cleanable. The ventilation hood needs cleaning. The floor of the walk-in cooler needs cleaning. A wall in the food preparation area needs cleaning. The current retail food permit was not posted.

Sept. 4

Yum Yos Frozen Treats

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 1420, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The plastic covering to a vent in the walk-in cooler needs cleaning.

Tesoro Beach Family Restaurant and Bar

701B S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A thermometer in the prep table was not easily readable. A container of lettuce and a container of chopped fruit were not covered.

Sam's Club Cafe

1517 Gene George Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: An employee did not wash hands and change gloves between tasks.

Noncritical violations: None

McDonald's

1985 N. Center St., Elkins

Critical violations: Food employees did not wash hands and change gloves between tasks.

Noncritical violations: One food employee was not wearing a proper hair restraint, previous issue. A food employee was wearing a wristwatch, previous issue. The posted retail food permit was expired.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Sept. 3 -- Taco Bell, 1878 Crossover Road, Fayetteville; Springdale Senior Activity and Wellness Center, 203 Park St., Springdale; Pomfret Dining Hall, 31 Stadium Drive, Fayetteville; Little Blessings, 217 S. West End St., Springdale; Just Like Home, 3075 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville; Anime Cafe, 616 Garland Ave., Fayetteville.

Sept. 4 -- White River Discount Foods, 2421 N. Center St., Suite A, Fayetteville; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery, 1375 Market Square Drive, Springdale; Peek-A-Boo Daycare, 850 Shoffner Lane, Elkins; Harp Elementary School, 2700 Butterfield Coach Road, Springdale; Elkins High School, 345 N. Center St., Elkins; Elkins Community Center, 162 Doolin St., Elkins.

NW News on 09/30/2019