Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
Aug. 30
Wendy's
2050 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: A filter needs to be installed in the mechanical ventilation hood.
Torchy's Tacos
1541 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: A handwashing sink was used to fill the wiping cloth bucket.
Noncritical violations: None
3 Crazy Berries
1826 N. Crossover Road, Suite 1, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The restroom doors were open.
Sept. 3
St. Joseph's Catholic School
1722 N. Starr Drive, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The retail food permit was expired.
Panera Bread Co.
3638 N. Front St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Condensation is dripping from an air conditioning unit located in the ceiling of the drive-thru area.
My Other Mother Child Care
3176 N. Sara Lane, Fayetteville
Critical violations: An employee was draining the water from cans of vegetables into the handwashing sink -- handwashing sinks must be used for handwashing only.
Noncritical violations: None
Jade China
1046 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: Plastic wrap was in a handwashing sink basin.
Noncritical violations: None
Alli's Bakery
428 Holcomb St., Springdale
Follow-up inspection
Critical violations: There were no paper towels at the handwashing sink in the employee restroom. Ambient temperature in a walk-in cooler was at 80 degrees.
Noncritical violations: The restroom trash can does not have a lid; the restroom for customers does not have a self-closing door. Glass in a window needs to be replaced. Unnecessary equipment and items need to be removed from the facility. The walls in the ware washing area need cleaning.
Alex's Taqueria
2323 B2 Old Missouri Road, Springdale
Critical violations: Food was not covered in the walk-in cooler and a prep table.
Noncritical violations: A small refrigerator did not have a thermometer. The surfaces of shelves in the walk-in cooler were not smooth and easily cleanable. The ventilation hood needs cleaning. The floor of the walk-in cooler needs cleaning. A wall in the food preparation area needs cleaning. The current retail food permit was not posted.
Sept. 4
Yum Yos Frozen Treats
4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 1420, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The plastic covering to a vent in the walk-in cooler needs cleaning.
Tesoro Beach Family Restaurant and Bar
701B S. Thompson St., Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: A thermometer in the prep table was not easily readable. A container of lettuce and a container of chopped fruit were not covered.
Sam's Club Cafe
1517 Gene George Blvd., Springdale
Critical violations: An employee did not wash hands and change gloves between tasks.
Noncritical violations: None
McDonald's
1985 N. Center St., Elkins
Critical violations: Food employees did not wash hands and change gloves between tasks.
Noncritical violations: One food employee was not wearing a proper hair restraint, previous issue. A food employee was wearing a wristwatch, previous issue. The posted retail food permit was expired.
The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:
Sept. 3 -- Taco Bell, 1878 Crossover Road, Fayetteville; Springdale Senior Activity and Wellness Center, 203 Park St., Springdale; Pomfret Dining Hall, 31 Stadium Drive, Fayetteville; Little Blessings, 217 S. West End St., Springdale; Just Like Home, 3075 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville; Anime Cafe, 616 Garland Ave., Fayetteville.
Sept. 4 -- White River Discount Foods, 2421 N. Center St., Suite A, Fayetteville; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery, 1375 Market Square Drive, Springdale; Peek-A-Boo Daycare, 850 Shoffner Lane, Elkins; Harp Elementary School, 2700 Butterfield Coach Road, Springdale; Elkins High School, 345 N. Center St., Elkins; Elkins Community Center, 162 Doolin St., Elkins.
