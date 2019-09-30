World in Brief

A firefighting helicopter sprays water on a fire at a train station Sunday in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. The fire broke out on the line that connects the holy Muslim cities of Mecca and Medina. Po- lice said there were no injuries in the blaze.

Yemeni rebels claim Saudi border strike

SANAA, Yemen -- Yemen's rebels Sunday claimed they launched a major attack on the border of Saudi Arabia, releasing video purporting to show captive Saudi soldiers and equipment.

The images of the attack released by the Houthi rebels show armored vehicles with stenciled Saudi markings, arms and ammunition the rebels claim they seized.

The video also shows fighting in a mountainous area, with Houthi fighters apparently attacking Saudi troops in armored vehicles.

It shows what appear to be dead and wounded troops in Saudi military uniforms. Several troops identified themselves as Saudis.

The kingdom did not immediately acknowledge the attack. A Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Houthis on behalf of an internationally recognized Yemeni government since 2015.

In the past, the Houthis have claimed that they occupied Saudi villages after cross-border attacks, but often they enter a village, raise a banner, then pull out.

Yahia Sarie, a spokesman for Houthi forces, claimed in a news conference Sunday that the rebels took captive more than 2,000 troops, without offering evidence.

Migrant protest turns deadly in Greece

ATHENS, Greece -- Migrants protesting at an overcrowded camp on the Greek island of Lesbos set fires and clashed with police Sunday, killing at least one person, authorities said.

A burned body was taken to a local hospital and there is information about an unconfirmed second death, police said. The protesters were demanding to be transferred to the Greek mainland.

"The situation is tense," Lesbos Mayor Stratis Kytelis said. "There is information about a dead mother and her child. We haven't been able to confirm that yet."

The U.N. Refugee Agency in Greece later tweeted that "we learned with deep sadness that the lives of a woman and a child were lost in a fire on [Lesbos] today."

Greek police spokesman Lt. Col. Theodoros Chronopoulos said the migrants set a fire at an olive grove outside the camp just before 5 p.m. and, minutes later, inside the camp. Kytelis said both fires were later extinguished.

About 12,000 migrants, most of them Afghans, are housed in a space designed for 3,000.

Drone killed 5 civilians, Afghans say

KABUL, Afghanistan -- An airstrike by U.S.-led forces overnight in eastern Afghanistan killed at least five civilians, local villagers said Sunday.

The villagers carried the bodies of the dead to the province's capital of Ghazni, chanting, "Death to Ashraf Ghani, death to America."

The day before, President Ashraf Ghani had called on Afghans to participate in presidential elections, despite widespread violence and political uncertainty after the collapse of U.S.-Taliban peace talks earlier this month to end America's longest war.

Ahmad Khan Serat, spokesman for Ghazni province's police chief, said dozens of people marched from the Khoja Omari district to bring the five bodies to local authorities in the regional capital.

Shakaruddin Khan, who lost a son and a brother in the attack, described a drone attack the previous night. Five civilians were immediately killed, he said, with another dying in hospital from wounds soon after.

The U.S. military in Kabul confirmed Sunday that airstrikes in the nearby Khoja Omari and Khogyani districts killed 11 Taliban fighters, but did not confirm civilian casualties.

India reports 42 more monsoon deaths

NEW DELHI -- Monsoon rains continue to batter parts of India, with at least 42 more people dying in the past 24 hours, officials said Sunday.

At least 35 people died from rain-related causes in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh and seven died in the eastern state of Bihar, officials said.

The latest toll came days after reports of at least 59 fatalities in the past week amid forecasts that heavy rains would continue until today.

Sandhaya Kureel, a spokeswoman for the Disaster Management and Relief Department in Uttar Pradesh, said Sunday that 17 people in the state were injured and being treated in hospitals. At least 29 houses collapsed because of heavy rain, she said.

In Bihar, Disaster Management Department Principal Secretary Pratay Amrit said four people were killed on the outskirts of the state capital, Patna, when a huge tree fell on the vehicle they were sitting in to avoid being drenched. Three other people were killed in the state's Bhagalpur district when a wall collapsed on them following heavy rains.

More than 350 people have been killed by rain-related causes in India, Nepal and Bangladesh this monsoon season, which runs from June through September.

Photo by AP/KIRSTY O’CONNOR

Sheep are driven across London Bridge on Sunday by 600 Free- men of the City of London. The drive is a British tradition dating back hundreds of years and will see more than 600 Freemen of the City of London take up their historic entitlement to drive their sheep over what was once London’s only river crossing.

