ASU pushes back its commencement

Arkansas State University has joined the growing contingent of colleges and universities in canceling or postponing its spring commencement ceremonies.

Originally scheduled for May 16, Chancellor Kelly Damphousse now plans to hold the ceremony the same weekend as summer commencement, which is set for Aug. 7.

Damphousse announced the postponement in an email to campus Tuesday afternoon. He reminded students they can still graduate this spring, even if they don't walk across the stage and turn their tassels in May.

"I know that this is a very disappointing announcement," he wrote. "I have dreaded this moment for weeks."

Metro on 04/01/2020