Daily Record

Today at 3:21 a.m.

Marriage Licenses

Robert Makepeace, 38, and Mary Spears, 29, both of Little Rock.

Bural Bullock, 48, and Tominyana Mitchell, 44, both of North Little Rock.

Kerry Givens, 24, and Larry Sanders, 66, both of Little Rock.

Christian Blackmon, 23, of Woodson and Breanna Brockman, 27, of Mabelvale.

Divorces

FILED

20-1131. Chakina Phillips-Parker v. Morris Parker, Jr.

20-1138. Detra R. Mitchell v. Machita Mitchell, Jr.

GRANTED

19-2347. Adam C. Stowe v. Kelly Barrett.

20-592. Christopher Rankins v. Nancy Rankins.

Metro on 04/01/2020

Print Headline: Daily Record

