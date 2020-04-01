Marriage Licenses
Robert Makepeace, 38, and Mary Spears, 29, both of Little Rock.
Bural Bullock, 48, and Tominyana Mitchell, 44, both of North Little Rock.
Kerry Givens, 24, and Larry Sanders, 66, both of Little Rock.
Christian Blackmon, 23, of Woodson and Breanna Brockman, 27, of Mabelvale.
Divorces
FILED
20-1131. Chakina Phillips-Parker v. Morris Parker, Jr.
20-1138. Detra R. Mitchell v. Machita Mitchell, Jr.
GRANTED
19-2347. Adam C. Stowe v. Kelly Barrett.
20-592. Christopher Rankins v. Nancy Rankins.
Metro on 04/01/2020
Print Headline: Daily Record
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.