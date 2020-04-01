Emergency dental hubs open across Arkansas to provide care amid outbreak

The Associated Press TOOTHBRUSHING: In this photo taken Friday Philippe Hujoel, a dentist and University of Washington professor, holds a toothbrush and toothpaste as he poses for a photo in an office at the school in Seattle. Dental health experts worry that more people are using toothpaste that skips the most important ingredient - the fluoride - and leaves them at a greater risk of cavities.

Four dental hubs have opened across Arkansas to provide emergency care for anyone, regardless of their ability to pay, in hopes of alleviating strain on hospital emergency rooms, a Little Rock-based foundation announced Wednesday.

The dental hubs first opened in Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Fayetteville and Jonesboro, according to a news release provided by the Oral Healthcare for All Foundation. They accept most major insurers but will treat anyone, the release states.

Those hoping for an appointment at a hub location can go to www.urgent-hub.com or call 501-302-0774. People are asked to first check with their primary dentist, though, to see if they are still seeing emergency patients, the foundation said.

Normal dental offices across the state are permitted by the Arkansas Department of Health to remain open for emergency care but have been ordered to stop seeing patients for routine appointments through at least April 17.