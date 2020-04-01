Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Elections Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
OPINION

Grim reality

Today at 3:18 a.m.

The number of coronavirus cases hasn't peaked yet in Arkansas. That, according to the best guesses by our most trusted doctors. (Including a couple of men who stand behind the governor at his daily briefings.) The state may still have days to prepare and secure additional medical equipment for those who will require hospitalization. While fewer than a dozen have died in The Natural State from covid-19, one state back east is in far worse shape.

So many have died in New York City that there's a shortage of morgue space. FEMA is sending refrigeration trucks for additional storage. And all that that implies.

Recent models have shown Arkansas is expected to hit 3,500 cases later this month. And that's a number Arkansans desperately want to avoid.

If folks have any doubts that this might just be some super flu--or a conspiracy to make the president look bad--just look to New York City. Or even New Orleans.

Keep washing your hands. Stay home when possible. We can beat this.

Editorial on 04/01/2020

Print Headline: Grim reality

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT