Grim reality

The number of coronavirus cases hasn't peaked yet in Arkansas. That, according to the best guesses by our most trusted doctors. (Including a couple of men who stand behind the governor at his daily briefings.) The state may still have days to prepare and secure additional medical equipment for those who will require hospitalization. While fewer than a dozen have died in The Natural State from covid-19, one state back east is in far worse shape.

So many have died in New York City that there's a shortage of morgue space. FEMA is sending refrigeration trucks for additional storage. And all that that implies.

Recent models have shown Arkansas is expected to hit 3,500 cases later this month. And that's a number Arkansans desperately want to avoid.

If folks have any doubts that this might just be some super flu--or a conspiracy to make the president look bad--just look to New York City. Or even New Orleans.

Keep washing your hands. Stay home when possible. We can beat this.

Editorial on 04/01/2020