Historic Arkansas Museum seeks submissions for virtual quilt

"Rocky Mountain Road" by Elizabeth Rogers Manning and Martha Manning, ca. 1860, Arkadelphia, Arkansas, is part of the Historic Arkansas Museum's “Stitched Together: A Treasury of Arkansas Quilts” exhibit. The museum is closed due to coronavirus safety measures, but is urging the public to contribute digital images to its new virtual quilt project. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

The Historic Arkansas Museum may be closed during the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean that creativity has to be quarantined.

The museum is inviting the public to contribute a digital quilt block for a virtual community quilt.

“In keeping with Arkansas quilting tradition, HAM hopes the project will be an expression of beauty, color and uniqueness for the people of Arkansas,” according to a press release about the project.

A block can be made with whatever supplies that are on hand, but it must be a square. The squares can reflect a unique story, family tradition or “whatever brings someone solace and strength during these times of isolation,” according to the museum.

To submit a digital quilt block, use a blank square outline and any choice of art supplies to create a design. Digitize the image by taking a photo of the block or by scanning it. If photographed, the picture must be taken straightforwardly.

Email submissions to info@historicarkansas.org or send a direct message to HAM’s Facebook page, facebook.com/historicarkansasmuseum/.

A deadline to submit will reflect the lifting of statewide social and travel restrictions, at which time a final day for submissions will be announced by the museum. The unveiling of the virtual community quilt will happen concurrently with the reopening of the museum.