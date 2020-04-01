Happy birthday: You're a rebel, a dreamer, a creator and a fighter. You fight for yourself, your family and the health of the world. You fight in small daily actions, votes, purchases, in the people you choose and in the way you show your love and respect. By your next birthday, you'll look back amazed at the difference you made.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Sometimes, you're behind your friends and colleagues. and sometimes you're ahead. Both ways have benefits and deficits. In the end, it's not your position in the race but what you do with it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Giving your loved ones the best of you will be a lot easier when you don't feel deprived. Just because you choose to serve others doesn't make you their servant. Make sure the roles are balanced.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Well done is better than well said, except in a case like today when you'll be presented with a possibility that you just don't feel like doing. Then well said is better, and the thing to say well is "no."

CANCER (June 22-July 22). A drop of sentimentality can infuse the moment with feeling. Too much of it is like too much honey in the tea. It becomes so overly sweet that the other flavors become indistinguishable.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Hands-on is the quickest way to learn. As for today's interesting work, you wouldn't want to do it all of the time, but having this experience enriches your perspective.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There are legends of people living to be hundreds of years old. The truth of them is doubtful, and yet, certain practices make you feel like you're getting younger. You'll do more of those today.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The impression you get when you meet someone new will be like a line drawing in a coloring book. You'll fill in the colors with subsequent visits, but the initial form will remain.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Don't worry about making anyone like you, convincing the skeptics or pleasing the audience. When you do what you're interested in doing, a team will emerge quite naturally to support you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Not every idea you have is worth following, but the good ones will keep coming back to mind. Some of them have persisted for years, and you're just now giving them their due.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Moods are conveyed in facial expressions and fonts, body language and lighting, music and weather. Close your eyes and try to see the mood inside you. Don't let its message be muffled by the external world.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Much about who you are was forged by others when you were too small to make your own decisions. Now that you are able to control some of your circumstances, you're forging your character out of choice.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Since regret never moved things forward, you'll use what you've learned to make new choices. An excellent one will have the sort of quick outcome you can immediately build upon.

