• Andrew Stuart, an English video producer, is racking up hundreds of thousands of views for the videos he's posting on social media of wild mountain goats taking advantage of humans sheltering indoors and roaming through the streets of Llandudno, a seaside town in North Wales.

• Greg Dailey, 50, a self-described "shy guy" and a carrier for the Star-Ledger newspaper in Cranbury, N.J., is helping his older customers who are homebound because of the coronavirus outbreak by taking their groceries and other household products to them free of charge.

• Billy Andrews of Purvis, Miss., a retired Lamar County court judge, resigned as a Republican member of the Mississippi House because he won't be allowed to collect his state government pension while also being paid to serve in the Legislature.

• Kim Byung-rok, 60, a shoe cobbler in Seoul, South Korea, who bought land on a small, quiet mountain in 2014 to do some farming, is offering to donate 8 acres of his holdings to the local government to help people not faring well during the coronavirus outbreak.

• Anthony Stites, 26, of Hanceville, Ala., accused of shaking a child so hard it caused the youngster a brain injury and seizures, was arrested on assault and abuse charges, Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said.

• Wilbert Vanzant and Kayla Owen, both 29, face aggravated kidnapping charges after being accused of snatching a man from a Shreveport hotel and beating him until he withdrew money from an ATM, police said.

• Threa Almontaser, a Yemeni-American poet whose The Wild Fox of Yemen comes out in April 2021, has won the Walt Whitman Award for best first book by an emerging poet, an honor that includes a $5,000 prize and a six-week residency in Umbria, Italy.

• Frederick Jenkins, 60, of Charleston, S.C., accused of shooting and killing a man after a dispute, was arrested after he went to the crime scene on his bicycle and told police, "I killed Ham. He pulled a gun on me four times. Take me to county jail."

• Brian Sacawa, an Army master sergeant who is a saxophonist in the U.S. Army Field Band, said that after concert dates were canceled because of the spread of covid-19, the band set up a studio and began livestreaming performances in a daily "We Stand Ready" virtual concert series that attracted more than 4.3 million viewers in just 10 days.

