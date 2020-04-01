LR center granted OK for renovations

The Little Rock Compassion Center has permission from the city to begin renovations on its new building, which the shelter's director hopes will house an influx of people seeking help during the covid-19 pandemic.

Pastor William Holloway, the center's director, said the city helped "speed up" the permission process as other homeless shelters in Central Arkansas have cut back on programs, stopped admitting new people and limited the number allowed to gather inside.

The Compassion Center purchased the former Arkansas Forestry headquarters in June across the road from its main shelter and later announced plans to use the new Roosevelt Road property for women and children.

In the past couple of days, the number of people coming to the main shelter for meals has jumped from about 600 per day to nearly 900. Many need food after losing jobs. Others have had utilities shut off because they couldn't pay bills, Holloway said.

Some of the increase in visitors -- many of whom are women and children -- could stem from recent rain, Holloway added.

"It [the number] fluctuates with the weather," he said.

The renovations will cost about $750,000, and the Compassion Center is seeking monetary donations as well as furniture, bed linens and towels, according to the release.

At the main Compassion Center, only 36 people are allowed in the dining area at a time. People are being screened for symptoms of the virus, get temperature checks at the door and stay six feet apart. Shelter beds are spread out, the release says.

"But limited shelter space is overwhelmed by the number of people needing to get inside," the release says. "So, the prospect of opening another facility can greatly answer the most immediate need for more space."

The new property was approved in November for conditional use as a homeless shelter. Little Rock Planning and Development staff as well as city fire department employees met with center officials and the architect to review plans, city spokesman Lamor Williams said in an email.

"We are working with the Architect to provide what is needed as we work through the process," Williams wrote.

The new building will need showers, toilets and sleeping rooms. Until the facility has a working kitchen, the center plans to handle all food service through the main Compassion Center, according to a news release Tuesday.

Arkansas has about 2,740 people experiencing homelessness, according to 2019 regional reports. Williams said the city is not aware of anyone in its homeless population who has contracted covid-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

Metro on 04/01/2020