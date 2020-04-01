Milligan, Underwood, Haak prevail in GOP House runoffs

Three Republican legislative runoffs were decided Tuesday night, two in Northwest Arkansas and another in the Jonesboro area that was buffeted by the effects of coronavirus and a tornado.

Lake City Mayor Jon Milligan defeated Cole Peck, a Jonesboro doctor, for the GOP nomination for House District 53 and will face Democrat Shawn Only in the Nov. 3 general election.

With 17 of 18 precincts reporting, the unofficial results were:

Milligan 624

Peck 290

"That's all on the people," Milligan said Tuesday evening. "We got on the people and asked them to get out and vote, and they did."

Both candidates had ceased door-knocking and large campaign events because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Then, on Saturday, an EF3 tornado ripped through the area, injuring 22 people.

Jennifer Clack, Craighead County elections coordinator, said the tornado spared both polling locations.

The threat of the virus had already caused the county Election Commission to close polling locations to reduce the need for poll workers, many who are elderly, Clack said.

The district is represented now by Rep. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, who defeated the reelection bid of Sen. John Cooper of Jonesboro.

Meanwhile, in Northwest Arkansas, Kendon Underwood of Cave Springs succeeded in his second attempt to unseat Rep. Jana Della Rosa, R-Rogers.

Complete but unofficial totals in the District 90 state House runoff were:

Underwood 1,006

Della Rosa 823

"The people I have to thank, obviously, are my supporters who came out despite everything," Underwood said, referring to a runoff election and the coronavirus outbreak.

Scott Richardson fell short in his second attempt to become the Republican nominee in another runoff race in Benton County, one between him and first-time candidate Delia Haak of near Gentry.

Complete but unofficial totals in the District 91 state House runoff were:

Haak 577

Richardson 491

Information for this article was contributed by Doug Thompson of the NWA Democrat-Gazette.

Metro on 04/01/2020