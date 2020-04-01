Nearly $5M cut from Little Rock’s ’20 budget

The Little Rock Board of Directors on Wednesday approved a 2.3% cut to the city’s 2020 budget, a measure made due to the anticipated economic impact of the covid-19 pandemic.

City officials expect reduced sales tax revenue due to social distancing measures put in place to stem the coronavirus’ spread, but the exact amount is not yet known. The city approved a $212 million budget in late 2019.

The nearly $5 million budget adjustment, which Mayor Frank Scott Jr. first presented to the city board at Tuesday’s meeting, includes:

• $513,758 from personnel expenses.

• $493,666 from operating expenses.

• $2,921,121 from special projects.

• $1 million from the city’s contingency fund.

The personnel savings will come from a 120-day furlough of part-time employees who are currently not working due to events the city has postponed and facilities it has closed due to the virus.

Other cuts come from programs that will likely not take place, including the summer playground recreation program for children and some prevention, intervention and treatment programs.

“These are tough decisions that we don’t want to make, but to preserve and protect the majority of our people this is the best thing to do,” Scott said.

