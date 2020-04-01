100 years ago

April 1, 1920

• The Little Rock branch of the Postal Telegraph Company at 122 Main Street will be discontinued May 1, it was learned yesterday. The company's office will at once be occupied by Snodgrass & Bracy, druggists, whose store is located at the first door north. H.G. Baker, Little Rock manager of the Postal company, refused to discuss the discontinuance last night. The postal company never has done a flourishing business here. The force employed is small. The business will be taken over by the Western Union, it is said. The Postal company is a subsidiary of the Western Union.

50 years ago

April 1, 1970

• The North Little Rock Model Cities program, which could have meant an estimated $20 million to improve a depressed section of the city where some 10,000 residents live, has been canceled by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. There is little chance it can be revived, HUD officials said.

25 years ago

April 1, 1995

• Someone made sure Central High School caught fire Friday, setting at least five fires in the school's auditorium as students ate breakfast downstairs in the cafeteria. By late afternoon, Little Rock fire investigators said witnesses had identified a suspect in the arson. When a teacher reported the fire at 8:35 a.m., students milled in the halls awaiting the start of class. Flames fed on scraps of wood and paint in a theater storeroom and gutted a classroom called Stage B behind the auditorium's main stage. "They said 'fire' and everybody just took off outside," said Jason Rogers, a sophomore who had been waiting for his first-period German class to start at 8:40 a.m. No injuries were reported.

10 years ago

April 1, 2010

• The annual Arkansas high school grade-inflation report needs revamping if it's going to influence the awarding of Arkansas Lottery Scholarships, an education researcher told state lawmakers Wednesday. Sean Mulvenon, director of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville's National Office for Research on Measurement and Evaluation Systems, told the Joint Subcommittee on Grade Inflation that the data analyzed in the grade-inflation report do not fully capture whether students are college-ready. Yet the report will make it harder for students who graduate from grade-inflating schools to earn the $5,000 annual scholarships starting next year.

Metro on 04/01/2020