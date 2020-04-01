Sections
Rescue crews pull body of Bradley man from Lake Erling

Today at 3:26 a.m.

BRADLEY -- The weekend drowning of a Bradley man appears to have been accidental, according to the Lafayette County sheriff's office.

Divers and rescue teams found the body of James Mills IV, 20, about 7:45 a.m. Friday in Lake Erling.

After a 911 call was made to the Lafayette County sheriff's office shortly after 12:45 a.m. Friday, deputies arrived to collect information on what had been reported as a boating incident and possible drowning.

Divers and rescue teams with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the Bossier Parish Dive Team, Pinnacle Search and Rescue, Lake Erling Fire and Rescue, and the Lafayette Dive Team participated in a search that eventually led to the recovery of Mills' body.

Mills' body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory, Lafayette County Sheriff Obie Sims said.

State Desk on 04/01/2020

Print Headline: Rescue crews pull body of Bradley man from Lake Erling

