Rock Region takes step to protect bus drivers from illness

Beginning today, Rock Region Metro will require bus patrons to board and alight from the back door of its buses in a bid to protect its drivers from covid-19 and avoid a further reduction in service.

The requirement will encourage "social distancing," which is the deliberate increasing of space between people to avoid spreading illness.

The move is the latest by the Pulaski County transit agency to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Last month, Rock Region suspended its streetcar service, categorizing it as nonessential. It also suspended some regular routes to shift the buses to busier routes, hoping to increase service frequency on high-ridership routes and decrease the number of people on the bus at one time. The agency last Wednesday began limiting passenger loads to 10 or fewer riders per bus.

Rock Region also is encouraging patrons to limit bus use to essential trips only.

"We are trying to maintain essential transit service needed by employers and employees, health care employees and patients, and, finally, residents needing to get to grocery stores, while simultaneously reducing the risk of exposure to coronavirus for our riders and employees," said Charles Frazier, the agency's executive director.

The fear is that an outbreak among its workforce would diminish service. No Rock Region driver has tested positive for covid-19, according to a spokesman.

But Frazier said, "We expect increased staff absences as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

"Although we do not want to be in a position to have to make additional service reductions, if our employees cannot come to work, we will modify service accordingly," he added. "We are asking all transit riders to stay home if possible and only use Metro service when absolutely necessary for this reason."

As part of the requirement to board and disembark at the back door of the buses, Rock Region has suspended fare collection enforcement on its regular bus routes.

The move will cost the agency up to $5,000 in lost revenue daily, according to Frazier. However, the lost revenue can be made up with a recently enacted federal aid package designed to offset financial losses stemming from the pandemic, he said.

Metro on 04/01/2020