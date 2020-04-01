Sites offer virus screenings

People who think they have covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, should call their health care providers as their first step, according to the state Department of Health.

Also, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is offering free online screenings on its website, uamshealth.com/healthnow, and over the phone at (800) 632-4502.

UAMS Medical Center also is offering drive-thru screenings on the ground floor of a parking garage at Shuffield and Jack Stephens drives in Little Rock.

According to its website (baptist-health.com/coronavirus/), Baptist Health's screening locations include:

• Triage stations in the Medical Towers II parking deck at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock and in front of the emergency room at Baptist Health-Conway. Patients at both locations are billed for an emergency room visit.

• Drive-thru clinics at Baptist Health Medical Center-Heber Springs, Baptist Health Family Clinic-Caddo Valley in Arkadelphia, the Hot Spring County Health Unit in Malvern and the Baptist Health Stuttgart Medical Clinic. People should call ahead to schedule appointments: (501) 887-3279 for the Heber Springs location, (870) 245-2198 for Arkadelphia and (870) 673-7211 for Stuttgart.

Drive-thru screenings are also available at:

• Conway Regional Medical Center (conwayregional.org/patients-visitors/covid-19-info).

• Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff (jrmc.org/covid19/).

• Washington Regional Eureka Springs Family Clinic (wregional.com/main/coronavirus).

Washington Regional Medical Center also has a screening clinic at 3318 N. Hills Blvd. in Fayetteville.

Arkansas' 12 community health centers also are offering screenings and testing. Information on where to go is available from their hotline at (833) 508-0774. The Community Health Centers of Arkansas has a list of the centers' clinics at chc-ar.org/health-center-list.

For children, Arkansas Children's hospital is offering drive-thru screenings and phone screenings at (800) 743-3616. (archildrens.org).

Symptoms of covid-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. A health care provider will decide if a test is appropriate based on the symptoms and possible exposure to the coronavirus.

