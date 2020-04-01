Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Elections Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

State lawmakers seek temporary closure of Buffalo National River to prevent virus spread

by Bill Bowden | Today at 11:18 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Outfitters and private boaters stage Thursday as they prepare to put on the Buffalo River from the low water bridge in Ponca. Go to nwaonline.com/200329Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

Arkansas lawmakers are asking the U.S. Department of the Interior to temporarily close the Buffalo National River because of overcrowding during the covid-19 pandemic.

"The trail heads are overrun with vehicles from every state in the country, including states with hot spots of covid-19," according to a March 31 letter from state Sens. Missy Thomas Irvin, Scott Flippo and Breanne Davis to Interior Secretary David L. Bernhardt.

[DOCUMENT: Read the letter » arkansasonline.com/42buffalo]

"This has caused a tremendous strain on our local citizens, law enforcement, grocery stores and restaurants who are trying to follow the president's directives and prevent the virus from spreading in their communities," according to the letter from the three Republican senators.

State Rep. Keith Slape, R-Compton, said he also sent a letter to the Interior Department. It was also signed by local officials in Newton County.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT