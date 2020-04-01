State lawmakers seek temporary closure of Buffalo National River to prevent virus spread

Outfitters and private boaters stage Thursday as they prepare to put on the Buffalo River from the low water bridge in Ponca. Go to nwaonline.com/200329Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

Arkansas lawmakers are asking the U.S. Department of the Interior to temporarily close the Buffalo National River because of overcrowding during the covid-19 pandemic.

"The trail heads are overrun with vehicles from every state in the country, including states with hot spots of covid-19," according to a March 31 letter from state Sens. Missy Thomas Irvin, Scott Flippo and Breanne Davis to Interior Secretary David L. Bernhardt.

[DOCUMENT: Read the letter » arkansasonline.com/42buffalo]

"This has caused a tremendous strain on our local citizens, law enforcement, grocery stores and restaurants who are trying to follow the president's directives and prevent the virus from spreading in their communities," according to the letter from the three Republican senators.

State Rep. Keith Slape, R-Compton, said he also sent a letter to the Interior Department. It was also signed by local officials in Newton County.