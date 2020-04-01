State representative tests positive for covid-19

State Rep. Reginald Murdock, D-Marianna, has tested positive for covid-19, a spokeswoman for the Arkansas House of Representatives said Wednesday.

Murdock, who is 53, was in attendance last week as House lawmakers convened at a college basketball arena in Little Rock to pass an emergency relief bill to shore up the state's budget and respond to the outbreak of coronavirus. The arena was chosen so that lawmakers could be seated at least six feet apart during the three-day special session.