Stuckey keeps positive attitude despite setbacks

Beau Stuckey eludes a defender during Fayetteville's season-opener in football against St. Louis Vianney. Stuckey missed the rest of season after being injured in Fayetteville's second game at Owasso, Okla., and his senior season in baseball is now on hold after the Arkansas Activities Association postponed games because of concerns about the spread of covid-19. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

Beau Stuckey was on the cover and billed along with Connor Flannigan as the Dynamic Duo in receiving for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's high school football preview last August.

That was two weeks before his senior season ended after less than two games.

Stuckey is a baseball standout who expected to finish with a flourish this spring before continuing his career at Missouri State University. But his senior season in baseball ended after six games.

The Arkansas Activities Association suspended all springs sports on March 15 and a "dead period" has been extended to at least April 17 because of concerns about the spread of covid-19. High school athletes throughout the state, especially the seniors, have every right to be disappointed they may not be able to play again this season. Stuckey is doubly affected after his senior seasons in football and now baseball at Fayetteville High School were cut short by situations beyond his control.

Yet, the two-sport standout doesn't complain or wallow in self-pity. He chooses to accept what's happened with a maturity and perspective that exceeds what is typical of his young age.

"The football injury, I think, is the best thing that's happened to me," said Stuckey, who tore the anterior cartilage ligament in his knee during Fayetteville's second game at Owasso, Okla. "I whole-heartily believe that in just how much it taught me and how much I learned about myself. I learned how to wake up every day and keep working when things aren't going well. You do it the next day and the next. You become resilient."

Much was expected from Stuckey after he caught 63 passes for 991 yards and scored 18 touchdowns as a junior. There were also plans to use him extensively in the defensive secondary. But Stuckey's football career ended in the second game with a non-contact injury after he caught a short pass and attempted to cut upfield.

"It was a short, under rout and I just planted wrong," said Stuckey, who has a six-inch scar on his right knee from the surgery. "Nobody touched me."

Stuckey had surgery on Sept. 25 then began a rehabilitation process than lasted over five months following his injury. He credits much of his recovery to Kalani Petty, the head athletic trainer at Fayetteville High School who guided him in a series of agility drills five days a week. Stuckey also worked out on his own during weekends and he was finally cleared to play baseball by his doctor two days before Fayetteville's first game on March 7.

"I've never seen anyone work as hard as Beau after an ACL injury in the 10 years I've been an athletic trainer," Petty said. "He was motivated and he always came in with a good attitude. I had to slow him down a bit, but I never saw him get upset about things throughout the process. Not ever."

With football gone, Stuckey was eager to get onto the field again for his final year of high school baseball. He played in six games at shortstop and hit a two-run home run in one game where he went 4-for-5.

Fayetteville played Mountain Home on March 12 when word began to circulate that schools throughout the state were being closed to help guard against the spread of covid-19. The games were then postponed and instead of playing baseball with his Fayetteville teammates in a tournament in Arizona last week, Stuckey spent spring break mostly at home.

"Beau was playing at a high level when play was stopped," Fayetteville coach Scott Gallagher said. "He is the ultimate competitor. Players like to be around him because of his relentless nature to get better."

Stuckey follows his coach's direction about spending time with family and helping out whenever possible. He takes online classes at Fayetteville and a couple of college courses from Northwest Arkansas Community College.

He, like other seniors across the state, hope to play high school baseball again, but that is a decision the Arkansas Activities Association will make with guidance from the governor's office. Through it all, Stuckey is thankful he's already signed with Missouri State and that he'll be back playing again when the games eventually resume.

"That's something I've talked to my parents about," Stuckey said. "At least I know I'm going to get to play baseball in the future. A lot of guys, this is their last season, their last chance to be part of a team. I have to keep some perspective because it's tough on them, for sure."

Sports on 04/01/2020