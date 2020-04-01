The World in Brief

19 people die fighting Chinese forest fire

BEIJING -- Nineteen people have died while fighting a forest fire in southwestern China, and hundreds of reinforcements were sent to fight the blaze and evacuate nearby residents, officials and state media reported Tuesday.

The area threatened by the fire in Sichuan province is thinly populated, but there was no estimate on how many people were leaving the evacuation zone. State media have described villages, a school, a chemical plant and other places as under threat.

It wasn't exactly clear when the deaths occurred, but an information officer in the city of Xichang was cited as saying the fire started on a farm Monday afternoon and quickly spread to nearby mountains due to strong winds. It said one of those killed was a guide and the rest were firefighters.

An emergency evacuation was initiated, and more than 300 professional firefighters and another 700 militiamen were sent to help, while Xinhua said another 885 firefighters from other cities in Sichuan were being deployed to Xichang, along with 142 fire engines, six remote water supply systems and extensive firefighting equipment. It said drones would be used to monitor the fire's progress.

Photo by AP

Afghan youths traverse floodwaters Tuesday on a street in Kabul. (AP/Rahmat Gul)

Along with fighting the flames and evacuating residents, those forces have also been deployed to protect key industrial infrastructure.

Syrian forces open fire on Israeli missiles

DAMASCUS, Syria -- Syrian air defenses opened fire Tuesday night on missiles launched from Israeli warplanes on the central province of Homs, shooting down some of them, state media said.

State TV said the warplanes fired the missiles while flying in Lebanese airspace. The outlet said the warplanes targeted a Syrian army position without saying where exactly. It added that some of the missiles were shot down.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said Israeli warplanes fired eight missiles at the Shayrat air base in Homs province. It gave no further details.

Residents of the Lebanese capital Beirut heard the sound of warplanes in the air shortly before the airstrikes were reported.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Last month, an Israeli drone fired a missile at a car in southern Syria, killing one person. Opposition activists said at the time that the man targeted was an anti-Israel operative.

In recent years, Israel has repeatedly carried out airstrikes in Syria against targets belonging to Iran and its regional proxies.

One airstrike in February killed two members of the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, which is backed by Iran.

Virus spurs Thai province's alcohol ban

As Thailand seeks to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, a crackdown on the sale of alcoholic beverages has become one option, after a province of more than 1 million people in the northeast part of the country imposed the prohibition.

Sakon Nakhon banned the sale of alcohol starting Tuesday at least until April 16. The move is designed to curb group drinking at home, a popular tradition among rural Thais, which could lead to the spread of the pathogen. Thailand has the highest per-capita alcohol consumption in Southeast Asia, according to a World Health Organization report.

Majority-Buddhist Thailand already has relatively strict rules that block sales of beer, wine and spirits during specific hours, and others among its 77 provinces could follow Sakon Nakhon's lead if infections keep surging, according to health officials. The country has more than 1,600 confirmed cases and 10 fatalities.

"The government is pleading with citizens to avoid all social gatherings during this time," Taweesilp Witsanuyotin, a spokesman for the covid-19 center, said in a briefing Tuesday in Bangkok. Each provincial governor now has the authority to issue stricter measures, he added.

Banning alcohol would add a tier to state-of-emergency rules imposed by the government last week, under which non-essential businesses are shut and inter-provincial travel is discouraged. Gatherings are also banned.

Man armed with ax, machete arrested

BERLIN -- An assailant armed with an ax and a machete threatened a woman and wounded a man who came to her help in southern Germany on Tuesday, police said.

The suspect, a 27-year-old Tunisian citizen who lives in Augsburg, first broke the windshield of a bus taking bus drivers to their early shift in the Bavarian city, police said.

A few minutes later, at about 4 a.m., he smashed the windshield and side window of a 50-year-old woman's car and threatened her. Another man tried to overwhelm the assailant, who hit him in the head with a machete, according to a police statement.

The injured 28-year-old was still able to prevent the suspect from attacking anyone else. Police arrested the assailant at the scene and the victim was taken to a hospital.

There was no immediate word on a possible motive. Police said a search of the suspect's apartment produced no evidence of any danger to residents.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

