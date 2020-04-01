Troopers: 3 dead after head-on crash in south Arkansas

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

Three people were killed after a head-on crash Wednesday morning in Bradley County, troopers said.

The wreck happened shortly before 7 a.m. along U.S. 63 near Warren when a 2009 Toyota traveling north crossed the centerline and struck a 2002 GMC headed in the opposite direction, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

Two people in the GMC, 30-year-old Clint Trammell of Kingsland and 51-year-old Stacy Trammell of Fordyce, died as a result of the crash, the report states. Troopers said the driver of the Toyota, 28-year-old Jeffery Evins of Monticello, was also killed.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

Preliminary figures indicate at least 111 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.