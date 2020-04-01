UA-Fort Smith changes grading policy after shift to remote, online learning

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith is changing its grading policy to give students a Pass/Withdrawal option after seeing their course grades for spring classes, Chancellor Terisa Riley announced Wednesday.

The policy change is aimed at helping students “not to feel penalized by this shift to remote, online learning,” Riley said in an email to campus.

UA-Fort Smith, like other colleges in the state, has shifted to online-only classes in response to the covid-19 outbreak.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock and John Brown University, a private Christian college in Siloam Springs, have also changed grading policies to generally expand options for students this spring, though the policies vary by school.

UA-Fort Smith students will wait until after final grades have been posted for the spring semester before making a decision.

Students will have three choices. They can keep their grade in a course, designate a passing grade to “Passing” so it does not affect their grade-point average, or withdraw from a course. A “Passing” grade will count towards degree completion, but by withdrawing from a course it will not count towards a degree.

The spring semester ends May 8, and students have until June 5 to make their choice.