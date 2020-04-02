3-year-old boy dies in Pine Bluff house fire

PINE BLUFF — A 3-year-old Little Rock boy died Wednesday night in a house fire in Pine Bluff, according to Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley.

The fire broke out shortly after 10 p.m. in a two-story home in the 1000 block of S. Wisconsin St. just across from Broadmoor Elementary School.

Kelley said the boy, whom he did not identify, was staying with family members in Pine Bluff, and was pronounced dead at 10:35 p.m.

Pine Bluff Fire Chief Shauwn Howell said the fire, which was confined to the second floor of the home, resulted in moderate to heavy damage, primarily from smoke and water, to the upper floor.

Kelley said the child's body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy.

This is the first confirmed fire-related fatality in Pine Bluff this year.

Howell said a Pine Bluff woman was transported to a Little Rock hospital following a house fire last week at 23 Smuggler's Lane, and later died in the hospital, but he said an official cause of death is still pending.