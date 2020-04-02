ACES IN THE HOLE

JOHN ROWLAND, No. 17 Chenal Country Club, 7-iron, 160 yards. Witnesses: Roy Gutierrez, Joe Edwards, Bob Bloom and Sanford Hooper

ED GILBOE, No. 8 Rolling Hills Country Club (Cabot), 7-iron, 143 yards. Witness: Pete Kaminsky

MAKE AN ACE? TELL US ABOUT IT!

