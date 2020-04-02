The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF APRIL 1, 2020

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-19-552. Dylan Wayne Carpenter v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-19-586. Erica Gray, as Parent and Natural Guardian of B.B., a Minor v. Marianna Housing Authority, from Lee County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Switzer and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-19-163. Mark C. Williams v. Amy Minton Williams, from Baxter County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; dismissed in part. Vaught and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-19-367. Elizabeth Jane Callan v. Jason Elliot Callan, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Third Division. Reversed and remanded. Vaught and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

E-19-77. Danny Bugg v. Director, Department of Workforce Services; and City of Hot Springs, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed. Gruber, C.J., and Harrison, J., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-19-282. Barrows/Thompson, LLC v. HB Ven II, LP; and Michael McAfee, Individually, from Madison County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Virden, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-18-926. Joseph Barr v. FPI Arkansas LLC and FPI Colorado LLC, from Yell County Circuit Court, Northern District. Appeal dismissed without prejudice. Gladwin and Switzer, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-19-302. Joseph Wayne Ponder v. Haley McCain, from St. Francis County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CR-19-755. George Burns v. State of Arkansas, from Little River County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

