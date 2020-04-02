Boys State cancelled

Counselor Gregory Gordon of Little Rock talks to delegates about the process of county government elections at the 70th annual American Legion Arkansas Boys State on the UCA campus in Conway, May 31, 2010. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file JEFF MITCHELL)

The director of Arkansas Boys State announced Thursday evening that he is canceling the 2020 program because of safety concerns due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The cancellation marks the second time the American Legion-sponsored program has been called off. The first cancellation was in 1945, during World War II. This year's program would have been the 80th session.

Arkansas Boys State, which began in 1940, is a civics education program for students who completed their junior year of high school. The participants form a mock government and learn about politics and government. The week-long program has helped develop future leaders, including former President and Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton; U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; former Gov. Mike Huckabee; and two former White House chiefs of staff — Mack McLarty of the Clinton Administration and Jack Watson of the Jimmy Carter Administration, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

Lloyd Jackson, Arkansas Boys State executive director, said in a statement that "this decision is delivered regrettably to our staff and the young men who we looked forward to serving."

Jackson said Arkansas Boys State will communicate with schools, students and local American Legion posts who have registered for the 2020 program. Refunds will be made. Information about that process will be posted to www.arboysstate.org/covid19.