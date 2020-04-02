Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Elections Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Buffalo National River closed; 'right thing to do' to protect against virus spread, official says

by Bill Bowden | Today at 8:58 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Outfitters and private boaters stage Thursday as they prepare to put on the Buffalo River from the low water bridge in Ponca. Go to nwaonline.com/200329Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

The Buffalo National River has been temporarily closed to recreational use.

"This emergency closure is for the maintenance of public health and safety and is in direct response to guidance from state and federal health officials," according to a news release sent out early Thursday.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson joined four state legislators and other elected officials on Wednesday to ask the Department of the Interior to close the national park because of overcrowding during the covid-19 pandemic.

“It breaks my heart to have to close this incredible public park," said Buffalo National River superintendent Mark Foust. "It is, however, the right thing to do to protect the people that work here, live here, visit here, and love this place. We all have to do what we can to slow and prevent the spread of the virus in and around the park. We believe this will help."

Newton County residents complained to elected officials that hundreds of people had been hiking trails in the park, which are too narrow to allow for the recommended six feet of social distancing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT