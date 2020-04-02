Clinic to laud volunteer, donors

Margaret and Dick Rutherford will be presented the Jessie Bryant "Service First" Award by WelcomeHealth: Northwest Arkansas' Free Health Center at the Toast to Health this fall. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

A Toast to Health to benefit WelcomeHealth: Northwest Arkansas' Free Health Center set for April 17 has been postponed. Organizers are looking to set the new date for fall.

The group plans to laud Dr. Margaret and Richard Rutherford at the event with the Jessie Bryant "Service First" Award. Margaret, a clinical psychologist, has volunteered her services at the clinic for some 12 years, and she and Dick have been generous donors, said Brittney Gulley, director of development.

A Toast to Health Who: WelcomeHealth: Northwest Arkansas’ Free Health Clinic What: Dinner, silent auction, service award When: Fall 2020 Where: TBD Attire: Business casual Information: (479) 444-6033 or bgulley@welcomehealthnwa.org

Martha and Hugh Brewer will also be recognized for their continued financial support of the clinic.

Proceeds from the event will go to the clinic's operating budget. The more money raised, the more patients can be seen at the clinic, Gulley said.

The clinic is not a testing site for covid-19, but continues to serve patients' other medical needs. She said the clinic hopes to help take the brunt off of health care providers who are "dealing with this pandemic."

Gulley said they have seen an influx in patients due to people who have recently lost their jobs and/or benefits.

General dentistry services are closed, but emergency extractions and other emergent care services are available.

The group's mission is to provide "quality medical care, dental care and instrumental support services in partnership with other community resources to low-income individuals regardless of their ability to pay. WelcomeHealth provides and encourages a spirit of volunteerism and service to the community." The clinic is staffed by volunteer physicians, nurse practitioners and nurses, and provides a wide range of services that include primary care, dental and dental hygiene clinics, prescription services, smoking cessation and diabetes education.

