Crashes in state fatal to 6 people

Six people died -- three in one wreck Wednesday -- in recent road crashes in the state, the Arkansas State Police said.

Three people were killed in a head-on crash Wednesday morning in Bradley County, troopers said.

The wreck happened shortly before 7 a.m. along U.S. 63 near Warren when a 2009 Toyota traveling north crossed the centerline and struck a 2002 GMC traveling in the opposite direction, according to a preliminary state police report.

Two people in the GMC -- 30-year-old Clint Trammell of Kingsland and 51-year-old Stacy Trammell of Fordyce -- died as a result of the crash, the report states. Troopers said the driver of the Toyota, 28-year-old Jeffery Evins of Monticello, was also killed.

Weather conditions were clear and the pavement was dry at the time of the wreck.

In a separate accident, a Junction City man died after his vehicle overturned Monday night while navigating a water-covered road, troopers said.

Rocky McDowell, 35, was driving a Dodge Ram around 10:30 p.m. on Morning Star Road in El Dorado when he passed through water on the road, according to a state police preliminary crash report.

His truck veered off the right side of the road and flipped over, according to the report. It came to rest upside down in a ditch, submerged in water.

Troopers said McDowell died, and no other injuries were listed in the report.

It was raining at the time of the crash, police said.

A woman died and a minor was injured in a crash March 26 on Interstate 30 near Malvern, state police said.

Meghan Frazier, 20, of Hallsville, Texas, was driving a Jeep east on Interstate 30 around 1:40 p.m. when a tractor-trailer pulled in front of the vehicle, according to a state police preliminary report.

The tractor-trailer began to slow for traffic ahead, according to the report, and the Jeep struck the truck from behind.

The Jeep then veered off the highway, according to the report. Frazier died, and a young passenger was injured.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

The state police identified a driver who died last week after her vehicle plunged into the Maumelle River.

Around 8:40 a.m. on March 17, Amanda Carter, 33, of Roland was driving a Mitsubishi Eclipse south on Arkansas 300 when she attempted to pass a slow-moving vehicle, according to a state police preliminary report.

Her car left the pavement and landed in the river, state police said.

Pulaski County Deputy Coroner Josh Hollis said Carter died two days later at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock.

The pavement was dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash, according to the report.

State Desk on 04/02/2020