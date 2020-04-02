ALTERNATIVE ENTERTAINMENT: Make a mask, run virtually, listen to Dolly

Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton reads her book "Coat of Many Colors," to children as she makes it the 100 millionth book that Imagination Library donates to the Library of Congress collection at the Library of Congress, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 in Washington. The Library of Congress and Imagination Library also announce a story time for children on the last Friday of each month in the Great Hall of the Thomas Jefferson Building from March through August. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

MAKE A MASK

First up is a very important call to duty. Put your idle hands to work making Personal Protective Equipment for our struggling health care workers and anyone else who needs or wants them.

[Video not loading above? Click here to watch: arkansasonline.com/402mask/)

Masks are the easiest way to start. Hospitals and nursing homes are in dire need of face masks that can stand up to the strain of dealing with the extremely contagious coronavirus. A website called makermask.org provides examples of different kinds of masks to make, but a local doctor told us the Surge mask is preferred.

Open the website and click Make a Mask at the top. A menu drops down, so choose Surge to go that instruction page. Click on the sewing guide for further instructions. Watch our video by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Celia Storey by following the link.

RUN, WALK, HELP

According to two news releases, a couple of Central Arkansas' most popular events for runners and walkers have had to reimagine their routes in a major way. First up, The Centers for Youth & Families wants you to keep that spring in your step this year, even though its Bunny Run 5K is changing from a big gathering to an online, socially distanced event. Bunny Run is going virtual this year.

What that means is participants who register and pay the $25 entry fee will be mailed a medal and a Virtual Bunny Run T-shirt. Then, anytime between April 11-18, you can run or walk 3.1 miles on your own time and in your neighborhood, on trails or on a treadmill at home. Just take and submit a finish-line photo via text message or email to a designated number or address.

The money raised will go toward recreational supplies and summer activities for the children living in the Centers' Monticello facility. For more information, visit centersforyouthandfamilies.net/foundation/fundraisers.

Next up, the American Heart Association's Central Arkansas Heart Walk won't miss a beat this year, it'll just go virtual.

On Saturday, April 25, Heart Walk participants and teams will start at 9 a.m. either taking a walk outside, organize the whole family into a dance party, or try out new strengthening exercises like pushups, lunges or squats, or create a home workout routine or circuit. It's not important what you do, just that you keep moving and enjoy the physical activity.

Register at centralarkansasheartwalk.org. Then download the Heart Walk mobile app and encourage others to join. On Heart Walk day, participants should wear their T-shirts and post pictures and video using the hashtag #ARHeartWalk.

DOLLY DREAMS

Dolly Parton seems to always be there when we need her most. Well, sure as shootin', Dolly has done it again. Take yours and your children's minds off the whole covid-19 nightmare, because Aunt Dolly is kicking off her 10-story Goodnight With Dolly bedtime story series at 6 p.m. today on her YouTube channel, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Dolly has all of social media covered to read the titles from her Imagination Library collection. What could be more comforting than that?

The Dolly Parton listing is just one of those found on music touring giant Live Nation's Live From Home virtual hub at livenation.com/livefromhome. Check it out and find something new to stream.

CENTRAL HISTORY

Little Rock's Central High School National Historic Site is posting live storytimes to its Facebook page (facebook.com/CentralHighNPS/) for the curious in quarantine. On Saturday, for example, tune in at 10 a.m. to hear "When Doctor King Visited Little Rock."

On Tuesday, sign on and hear "Story Time With Ranger Rebecca," who will read My Daddy, by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Check back weekly for more scheduled events.

SPEAKER SERIES

The University of Arkansas' Clinton School of Public Service hosts a lot of distinguished speakers each year, and now is a great time to go back and catch up on any you were interested in but may have missed. They are all found on the Clinton School Speaker Series YouTube channel.

"With subjects and topics including health, agriculture, business, history, and education, the series is an excellent free resource for students and professionals seeking research material on a wide range of topics," a news release says.

Hear Daniel Lucey, a senior scholar on infectious diseases at Georgetown University, talk about "Lessons from Traveling to Zika, Ebola, MERS, FLU and SARS Pandemics." That's pretty relevant, right?

COUNTRY TIME

When you think of CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King, you think of country music, correct? OK, maybe not. But, still, she will host ACM Presents: Our Country, a new two-hour special coming Sunday at 7 p.m. on CBS and CBS All Access.

You'll get "intimate conversations and at-home acoustic performances" with some of the genre's biggest stars, according to a news release.

Some of those to expect are Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown and John Legend, Miranda Lambert, Brandi Carlisle, Blake Shelton and Carrie Underwood. Also, Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker will honor the late Kenny Rogers with special performances.

Read more about it at ACMcountry.com.

