Fort Smith sanitation agency extends pause in some services

FORT SMITH -- The Sanitation Department will continue to suspend certain services through April 18 in response to the covid-19 outbreak, according to a department news release.

The suspension, which took effect March 23 and was scheduled to end Friday, affects the following operations:

• Residential recycling collection.

• Residential yard-waste collection.

• Residential bulky-waste collection.

• Cart maintenance and delivery.

• Commercial recycling collection.

• Commercial cardboard collection.

• Saturday commercial collection.

• Dumpster maintenance and delivery.

• Saturday landfill hours.

• Access to Stone Park at the landfill.

Landfill access also will be limited to customers with landfill charge accounts, the news release states. The landfill will be closed to those who pay using cash, checks or credit cards.

The spring cleanup event is also postponed indefinitely, according to the release. Residents are asked to ensure that their trash carts are at the curb by 7 a.m. on their collection days, that all trash is bagged and inside the cart, and that carts are a minimum of 3 feet apart.

Residents are asked to use their city-issued 96-gallon trash carts. Any overflow can be put in the 64-gallon recycling carts and set out with the trash carts.

Material in the 64-gallon recycling cart will not be recycled during this period, according to the release. No extra bags will be collected, no extra carts will be delivered and no landfill charge accounts will be created during this time as well. The Sanitation Department will work with its larger customers to ensure they have sufficient capacity for the delay in weekend service.

Those with questions may call the Sanitation Department at (479) 784-2350.

State Desk on 04/02/2020