Helping from home: Seven days, seven ways to serve communities

by Lara Hightower | Today at 7:58 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Julie Jones (right), donor specialist, prepares Lisa Craig of Avoca, a regular donor for the past two decades, for a donation recently at the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks donor center in Bentonville. CBCO employee Christopher Pilgrim says the organization is in danger of experiencing a shortage in donations due to recent blood drive cancellations as a result of the covid-19 outbreak. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

The current health crisis we're experiencing is leaving many people, nonprofit organizations and small businesses struggling. If you're in the position to help, you may be wondering how -- so here are a week's worth of ideas.

1. Give blood.

Chris Pilgrim, marketing manager for the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (3503 S. Thompson, Springdale, and 1400 SE Walton Blvd., Bentonville), is sounding the alarm.

"Most of the drop is going to occur over the next several weeks," says Pilgrim of the plunge in donor blood brought on by the current public health crisis. "Between now and April 30, we have had an estimated -- it changes almost daily -- 75 mobile blood drive cancellations, which has the potential to mean the loss of over 3,000 donations over six weeks."

It's a problem that will effect most of the health care institutions in the Northwest Arkansas area.

"The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks provides all the blood for all the patients in over 14 area hospitals," Pilgrim says. "In times like these, we're looking for local donors to fulfill local needs."

Pilgrim says there's no evidence that covid-19 has ever been transmitted by blood donation and that, in the already sterile world of CBCO donor centers, health care workers are taking extra precautions to make the transaction safe for everyone.

"We've moved beds and chairs further apart, and we take every person's temperature when they come in," he says. "We're doing everything within our power to keep blood donation a safe activity."

2. Keep paying for your monthly services.

If you don't foresee a drop in your income as a result of this crisis, consider continuing to pay for services you receive on a regular basis, like your hairdresser, house cleaning, landscaping, music or art lessons for children -- even if circumstances prevent you from receiving those services. It might be the difference between rent or eviction, staying fed or going hungry, for those who are counting on your business.

3. Order gift cards from local businesses or order food to go or for delivery.

The service industry is taking a huge hit as a result of the covid-19 outbreak, and it is going to need the support of the community in order to survive. Many local coffeehouses and restaurants are staying open by serving food curbside or via delivery. Consider ordering out once or twice a week in an effort to keep these establishments afloat. Another idea is to purchase gift cards that you can use after the quarantine is over.

4. Send cards and letters to area rehab facilities and nursing homes.

Many health facilities that house senior citizens are on lock-down, with no outside visitors allowed -- a difficult prospect at this stressful time. We called seven area organizations (see sidebar) who said they would be happy to receive letters or cards from folks who want to cheer up their residents. It might even be a fun project to set up a Zoom meeting for your school-aged kids and their friends and have an art-and-heart party!

5. Donate money to an organization like the Fayetteville Public Education Foundation Fund.

Many area organizations are jumping in to help those that need assistance during this time -- like the Fayetteville Public Education Foundation (fayedfoundation.org), which has created a special fund to be used for struggling Fayetteville Public Schools families. Other organizations that will be pushed to their limits during the crisis are food banks like the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank (nwafoodbank.org) and LifeSource International (lifesourceinternational.org). Call ahead to see if an organization is still in operation and then consider making a monetary donation to help support its efforts.

6. Fill up your neighborhood Little Free Pantry.

The Little Free Pantry movement was started right here in Northwest Arkansas by Jessica McClard. Now you can find LFPs scattered throughout the region (see sidebar), offering a valuable service to the neighborhoods in which they are located. Next time you make a grocery run, buy two of every shelf-stable item you purchase and stock an LFP with the extra. It's a great way to get kids involved in helping others.

7. Foster a cat or dog from an animal shelter.

Social distancing -- especially if you live alone -- can be a lonely prospect. You can gain a companion and help an animal's chances of being adopted by fostering a cat or dog from one of our area animal rescue organizations. Animals who have been fostered are shown to be less stressed and better socialized than those that stay in the shelters; conversely, humans who have pets experience less stress, anxiety, depression and social isolation than those with no pets -- it's a win-win! Currently, the Animal League of Washington County is actively looking for foster homes -- call them at 263-7058 to find out more. Fayetteville Animal Services is compiling a list of possible fosters -- call them at 444-3456.

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Carmen Nelson, director of the Animal League of Washington County, checks out a female Labrador in a kennel at the Lester C. Howick Animal Shelter of Washington County. The Animal League of Washington County is currently taking applications for people who want to foster dogs or cats during the covid-19 outbreak.

Send a card

The following rehab/nursing homes said that they would welcome cards and/or letters for their residents.

Westwood Health and Rehab Inc (65 residents)

802 S. West End St., Springdale 72764

Rogers Health and Rehab Center (82 residents)

1149 W. New Hope Road, Rogers 72758

Springdale Health and Rehab Center (99 residents)

102 N. Gutensohn Road, Springdale 72762

Ashley Rehab and Health Care (70 residents)

2600 N. 22nd St., Rogers 72756

Shiloh Health and Rehab (80 residents)

1092 W. Stultz Road, Springdale 72764

Brighton Ridge Therapy and Living Center (35 residents)

235 Huntsville Road, Eureka Springs 72632

Concordia Health and Rehab (48-50 residents)

7 Professional Drive, Bella Vista 72715

Food to go

Little Free Pantries

South Creekside Apartments

900 N. Leverett Ave., Fayetteville

Feed Communities

221 S. Locust Ave., Fayetteville

Little Guys Little Pantry

2222 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

The Hill Church

115 S. Willow Ave., Fayetteville

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

224 N. East Ave., Fayetteville

Christ’s Church Blessing Box

525 W. 15th St., Fayetteville

Tyson Pantry

6302 Wilkerson St., Fayetteville

Goshen United Methodist Church

122 E. Bowen St., Goshen

Fayetteville Church of Christ

2416 Deane Solomon Road, Fayetteville

Grace Church

2828 Crossover Road., Fayetteville

City Point Church (toiletries and cooking supplies)

6644 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville

City Point Church (food only)

6644 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

2925 Old Missouri Road, Fayetteville

The Jones Center Pantry

922 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Mercy Clinic Downtown

613 N. 2nd St., Rogers

The Neighborhood Church

2003 SW Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Artist Retreat Center

13467 Lookout Drive, Bella Vista

United Lutheran Church

100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista

NAN Our Town on 04/02/2020

Print Headline: Helping from home

