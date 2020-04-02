Helping from home: Seven days, seven ways to serve communities

Julie Jones (right), donor specialist, prepares Lisa Craig of Avoca, a regular donor for the past two decades, for a donation recently at the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks donor center in Bentonville. CBCO employee Christopher Pilgrim says the organization is in danger of experiencing a shortage in donations due to recent blood drive cancellations as a result of the covid-19 outbreak. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

The current health crisis we're experiencing is leaving many people, nonprofit organizations and small businesses struggling. If you're in the position to help, you may be wondering how -- so here are a week's worth of ideas.

1. Give blood.

Chris Pilgrim, marketing manager for the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (3503 S. Thompson, Springdale, and 1400 SE Walton Blvd., Bentonville), is sounding the alarm.

"Most of the drop is going to occur over the next several weeks," says Pilgrim of the plunge in donor blood brought on by the current public health crisis. "Between now and April 30, we have had an estimated -- it changes almost daily -- 75 mobile blood drive cancellations, which has the potential to mean the loss of over 3,000 donations over six weeks."

It's a problem that will effect most of the health care institutions in the Northwest Arkansas area.

"The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks provides all the blood for all the patients in over 14 area hospitals," Pilgrim says. "In times like these, we're looking for local donors to fulfill local needs."

Pilgrim says there's no evidence that covid-19 has ever been transmitted by blood donation and that, in the already sterile world of CBCO donor centers, health care workers are taking extra precautions to make the transaction safe for everyone.

"We've moved beds and chairs further apart, and we take every person's temperature when they come in," he says. "We're doing everything within our power to keep blood donation a safe activity."

2. Keep paying for your monthly services.

If you don't foresee a drop in your income as a result of this crisis, consider continuing to pay for services you receive on a regular basis, like your hairdresser, house cleaning, landscaping, music or art lessons for children -- even if circumstances prevent you from receiving those services. It might be the difference between rent or eviction, staying fed or going hungry, for those who are counting on your business.

3. Order gift cards from local businesses or order food to go or for delivery.

The service industry is taking a huge hit as a result of the covid-19 outbreak, and it is going to need the support of the community in order to survive. Many local coffeehouses and restaurants are staying open by serving food curbside or via delivery. Consider ordering out once or twice a week in an effort to keep these establishments afloat. Another idea is to purchase gift cards that you can use after the quarantine is over.

4. Send cards and letters to area rehab facilities and nursing homes.

Many health facilities that house senior citizens are on lock-down, with no outside visitors allowed -- a difficult prospect at this stressful time. We called seven area organizations (see sidebar) who said they would be happy to receive letters or cards from folks who want to cheer up their residents. It might even be a fun project to set up a Zoom meeting for your school-aged kids and their friends and have an art-and-heart party!

5. Donate money to an organization like the Fayetteville Public Education Foundation Fund.

Many area organizations are jumping in to help those that need assistance during this time -- like the Fayetteville Public Education Foundation (fayedfoundation.org), which has created a special fund to be used for struggling Fayetteville Public Schools families. Other organizations that will be pushed to their limits during the crisis are food banks like the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank (nwafoodbank.org) and LifeSource International (lifesourceinternational.org). Call ahead to see if an organization is still in operation and then consider making a monetary donation to help support its efforts.

6. Fill up your neighborhood Little Free Pantry.

The Little Free Pantry movement was started right here in Northwest Arkansas by Jessica McClard. Now you can find LFPs scattered throughout the region (see sidebar), offering a valuable service to the neighborhoods in which they are located. Next time you make a grocery run, buy two of every shelf-stable item you purchase and stock an LFP with the extra. It's a great way to get kids involved in helping others.

7. Foster a cat or dog from an animal shelter.

Social distancing -- especially if you live alone -- can be a lonely prospect. You can gain a companion and help an animal's chances of being adopted by fostering a cat or dog from one of our area animal rescue organizations. Animals who have been fostered are shown to be less stressed and better socialized than those that stay in the shelters; conversely, humans who have pets experience less stress, anxiety, depression and social isolation than those with no pets -- it's a win-win! Currently, the Animal League of Washington County is actively looking for foster homes -- call them at 263-7058 to find out more. Fayetteville Animal Services is compiling a list of possible fosters -- call them at 444-3456.

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Carmen Nelson, director of the Animal League of Washington County, checks out a female Labrador in a kennel at the Lester C. Howick Animal Shelter of Washington County. The Animal League of Washington County is currently taking applications for people who want to foster dogs or cats during the covid-19 outbreak.

Send a card The following rehab/nursing homes said that they would welcome cards and/or letters for their residents. Westwood Health and Rehab Inc (65 residents) 802 S. West End St., Springdale 72764 Rogers Health and Rehab Center (82 residents) 1149 W. New Hope Road, Rogers 72758 Springdale Health and Rehab Center (99 residents) 102 N. Gutensohn Road, Springdale 72762 Ashley Rehab and Health Care (70 residents) 2600 N. 22nd St., Rogers 72756 Shiloh Health and Rehab (80 residents) 1092 W. Stultz Road, Springdale 72764 Brighton Ridge Therapy and Living Center (35 residents) 235 Huntsville Road, Eureka Springs 72632 Concordia Health and Rehab (48-50 residents) 7 Professional Drive, Bella Vista 72715

Food to go Little Free Pantries South Creekside Apartments 900 N. Leverett Ave., Fayetteville Feed Communities 221 S. Locust Ave., Fayetteville Little Guys Little Pantry 2222 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville The Hill Church 115 S. Willow Ave., Fayetteville St. Paul’s Episcopal Church 224 N. East Ave., Fayetteville Christ’s Church Blessing Box 525 W. 15th St., Fayetteville Tyson Pantry 6302 Wilkerson St., Fayetteville Goshen United Methodist Church 122 E. Bowen St., Goshen Fayetteville Church of Christ 2416 Deane Solomon Road, Fayetteville Grace Church 2828 Crossover Road., Fayetteville City Point Church (toiletries and cooking supplies) 6644 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville City Point Church (food only) 6644 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 2925 Old Missouri Road, Fayetteville The Jones Center Pantry 922 E. Emma Ave., Springdale Mercy Clinic Downtown 613 N. 2nd St., Rogers The Neighborhood Church 2003 SW Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville Artist Retreat Center 13467 Lookout Drive, Bella Vista United Lutheran Church 100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista

NAN Our Town on 04/02/2020