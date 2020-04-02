• James Campbell, 32, a former professional javelin thrower from Cheltenham, England, stuck at home because of the coronavirus, ran across his backyard, a span of about 20 feet, at least 7,000 times to reach 26.2 miles to keep a marathon promise he'd made on Twitter.

• Dolly Parton, 74, the country music icon and actress, is donating $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., for coronavirus research and is working with her charity, The Imagination Library, to read children's books online.

• David Byrd, a Republican Tennessee legislator who dropped his bid for a fourth term after being accused of sexual misconduct decades ago when he was a high school basketball coach, is now seeking reelection, saying it is important to have experienced lawmakers during the pandemic.

• The New England Aquarium in Boston announced that 17 sea turtles rescued after becoming stranded on Cape Cod were released back into the wild in Georgia after they spent several months recovering from hypothermia at a care center in Quincy, Mass.

• John Swaller, 33, of Cuba, Mo., faces terroristic-threatening charges after a Dollar Tree worker told police that Swaller coughed toward customers and breathed on the inside of a cooler door, then wrote "COVID" in the condensation.

• Angela Joy Vest, 40, of Priceville, Ala., who voluntarily asked to meet with investigators after her father, 60-year-old Kenneth Vest, was found shot to death in their home, was charged with murder in the killing, police said.

• Constance Hamlin, 46, of Booneville, Miss., the mother of an 18-year-old arrested in the shooting death of a man in rural Prentiss County, was charged with being an accessory after deputies said she took her son to hide in Tupelo where he was found in a motel.

• Nathan Everett, a Caddo Parish, La., sheriff's detective, said a 17-year-old driver thought his car hit a sign and he didn't stop to investigate, but he surrendered to police when he learned that he had struck and killed a man near the man's driveway in Blanchard.

• Texas Department of Transportation officials said a tractor-trailer hauling large rolls of toilet paper, like those typically used in stores and restaurants, crashed and caught fire in Hutchins, spilling the paper all over the pavement and closing Interstate 20 for several hours.

