IN THEIR WORDS: Pea Ridge's Lance Nunley

In Their Words focuses on Northwest Arkansas senior athletes who participate in spring sports, which have been affected by the covid-19 outbreak. This feature will allow these seniors to say, in their own words, how the pandemic has affected them in their final year of high school sports.

LANCE NUNLEY

SCHOOL Pea Ridge High School

PARENTS Renee and James Nunley

SIBLINGS Katie Estes

SPORTS YOU PLAY Track

FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY Going to clinicals to get my CNA license

PLANS AFTER GRADUATION I plan on joining the National Guard and going to college to get my nursing degree.

FAVORITE PLAYLIST All music

FAVORITE MOVIE All Star Wars movies

FAVORITE FOOD deer steak

TWITTER HANDLE Don't have one.

ROLE MODEL Both of my grandmas

INFLUENTIAL COACH Coach Poteete, he's always doing things for me and he respects me more than if I was just another athlete. Coach Neal, he's always trying to impact my day in any way he can. He tries to make the day easier, and he's always showing love.

FAVORITE SUBJECT AND TEACHER Anatomy/physiology with coach Smith.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS Hopefully in 10 years I'll be a year or two out of graduate school for physical therapy. I'll still be in the National Guard, and I'll have a family of my own.

IN YOUR WORDS, HOW HAS COVID-19 AFFECTED YOU Covid-19 has really just affected my social and athletic life. It's kinda thrown me out of my set schedule. It feels like summer started but I just have a few things to do school wise a day.

WHAT WILL YOU MISS MOST FROM THIS SEASON Mainly just the camaraderie with my buddies and my coach, but also the competition.

Sports on 04/02/2020