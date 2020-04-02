IN THEIR WORDS: Pea Ridge's Lance Nunley

In Their Words focuses on Northwest Arkansas senior athletes who participate in spring sports, which have been affected by the covid-19 outbreak. This feature will allow these seniors to say, in their own words, how the pandemic has affected them in their final year of high school sports.
LANCE NUNLEY
SCHOOL Pea Ridge High School
PARENTS Renee and James Nunley
SIBLINGS Katie Estes
SPORTS YOU PLAY Track
FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY Going to clinicals to get my CNA license
PLANS AFTER GRADUATION I plan on joining the National Guard and going to college to get my nursing degree.
FAVORITE PLAYLIST All music
FAVORITE MOVIE All Star Wars movies
FAVORITE FOOD deer steak
TWITTER HANDLE Don't have one.
ROLE MODEL Both of my grandmas
INFLUENTIAL COACH Coach Poteete, he's always doing things for me and he respects me more than if I was just another athlete. Coach Neal, he's always trying to impact my day in any way he can. He tries to make the day easier, and he's always showing love.
FAVORITE SUBJECT AND TEACHER Anatomy/physiology with coach Smith.
WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS Hopefully in 10 years I'll be a year or two out of graduate school for physical therapy. I'll still be in the National Guard, and I'll have a family of my own.
IN YOUR WORDS, HOW HAS COVID-19 AFFECTED YOU Covid-19 has really just affected my social and athletic life. It's kinda thrown me out of my set schedule. It feels like summer started but I just have a few things to do school wise a day.
WHAT WILL YOU MISS MOST FROM THIS SEASON Mainly just the camaraderie with my buddies and my coach, but also the competition.
