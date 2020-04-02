Index drops 16.93, ends day at 300.05

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 300.05, down 16.93.

"Equities kicked off the second quarter of the year sharply lower on Wednesday, following a press conference by President Trump Tuesday evening warning of a 'very painful two weeks,' as investors braced for continuing negative headlines ahead of the coming quarterly corporate earnings reporting season," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 04/02/2020