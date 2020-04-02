Kroger workers get $2-an-hour bonus

Workers hook up cables while replacing the air conditioners at a Kroger store in North Little Rock in 2017.

Kroger Co. is giving $2-per-hour bonuses to more than 460,000 of its workers who are at a higher risk during the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement of the bonus, along with additional benefits and worker protections, was issued after talks with the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union.

Union President Marc Peronne said in a statement Tuesday that the bump in pay and benefits was a "good first step in our ongoing conversations with Kroger to keep customers and workers safe in stores during the crisis."

The bonus, effective for the next three weeks, will be given to Kroger's hourly employees in retail stores, manufacturing plants, distribution centers, pharmacies and call centers. Emergency paid leave, shortened store hours and added cleaning protocols that ensure workers can wash their hands every 30 minutes also were negotiated.

-- Nathan Owens