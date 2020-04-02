Little Rock adding traffic-control barrels, more patrols at parks to limit crowding

Little Rock has put up traffic-control barrels and is increasing police presence at city parks to prevent crowding during the covid-19 pandemic, according to a Thursday news release.

To discourage off-road parking and crowding, city staff have placed the barrels along Rebsamen Park Road near the Big Dam Bridge and along River Mountain Road near Two Rivers Park.

Park visitors can expect to see more mounted patrol officers and community oriented police units than usual to remind people to follow the social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If a designated parking lot is full when visiting a park, guests are encouraged to find other parking locations that grant access to the Arkansas River Trail, or visit another city park where maintaining one’s distance from others is easier.

Parks the city has designated as social distancing-friendly include War Memorial Park, Hindman Park, Riverfront Park, Rock Creek Park, Boyle Park, Allsopp Park, Crump Park and Connor Park.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. will hold a 30-minute virtual town hall at noon on April 10 to answer residents’ questions about the city’s response to the pandemic. It will air on the city’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, as well as cable access channel 11.

Residents can submit questions by clicking the “Virtual Town Hall” button at littlerock.gov/covid19.

