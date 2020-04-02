Sections
LR Zoo welcomes 13-year-old chimpanzee

by Rachel Herzog | Today at 3:59 p.m. | Updated April 2, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Kianga, the Little Rock Zoo's newest chimpanzee, arrived on March 3 from Albuquerque, N.M., officials said Thursday. (Special to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Catherine Tidwell)

The Little Rock Zoo welcomed a new chimpanzee last month, officials announced Thursday.

Kianga is a 13-year-old female chimp who came to Little Rock from the Albuquerque Biological Park on a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Chimpanzee Species Survival Plan. She arrived March 3.

According to her keepers, Kianga is petite but savvy and has already made friends with the other chimps, the zoo said in a news release.

Since Kianga’s arrival, the zoo has closed due to the covid-19 pandemic, but anyone interested in learning about her and the zoo’s other chimpanzees can watch a video posted on the zoo’s Facebook page on Sunday.

The zoo is also hosting daily virtual tours on facebook. See the zoo's website for details.

Thirteen is considered adult age for female chimpanzees, a Little Rock Zoo employee said in the video, while males reach adult age around 15 or 16.

The zoo has six chimpanzees total.

