National Dem committee says it's targeting Arkansas 2nd District seat held by Rep. French Hill

National Democrats announced Thursday that they will target U.S. Rep. French Hill, a Republican Congressman from Little Rock, as part of an “offensive battlefield” of 46 GOP House districts in 2020.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said in a news release that it would add Hill’s 2nd Congressional District, along with a Dayton-area district held by Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, to its list of targeted races.

The Democratic nominee running against Hill is state Sen. Joyce Elliott, D- Little Rock. The district, which includes Little Rock and its suburbs, is typically the most competitive of the state's four congressional districts.

The 2nd Congressional District was one of 80 Republican House districts targeted by the DCCC in 2018, when Hill won re-election over Democrat Clarke Tucker with 52 percent of the vote, his thinnest margin of victory in three cycles.

Democrats picked up 41 seats in the 2018 midterms.

The DCCC said it has raised $154 million ahead of the 2020 congressional elections.