Nonprofits to aid district's students

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:11 a.m.

Two nonprofits dedicated to youth education are partnering with the North Little Rock School District to provide in-home learning software and food for students.

Schools across Arkansas will be closed until at least April 17 because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced school districts to conduct classes online.

Lori Smith, executive director of elementary curriculum in North Little Rock, said the school district will be lending devices to all elementary students from their zoned elementary school. She said parents will fill out a survey and will sign usage agreements before they are lent the devices.

The district is also partnering with Waterford.org to provide learning software and tools needed for in-home education.

The Eco Kidz Project also will offer meals at Lakewood Elementary from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today and from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Metro on 04/02/2020

Print Headline: Nonprofits to aid district's students

