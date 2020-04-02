Oklahoma looks at tapping reserve funds

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A panel led by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is expected to declare a revenue failure for the current fiscal year as plummeting oil prices and dwindling tax collections batter the state budget.

The Board of Equalization will meet early next week in a move that will allow the state to tap into some of the roughly $800 million in its Constitutional Reserve Fund, commonly called the Rainy Day Fund, said state Sen. Roger Thompson, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. The state has another $200 million in a separate savings account.

Thompson, a Republican, said state revenue collections are expected to fall about $220 million short of projections for the current fiscal year that ends June 30, while the shortfall for next fiscal year is expected to be at least $415 million.

Oklahoma's budget is based on projections of $54-per-barrel oil prices. Benchmark crude oil fell 17 cents to settle at $20.31 a barrel Wednesday.

Thompson said Oklahoma also is expected to receive about $1.5 billion from the federal stimulus bill, with about $844 million for the state and the rest earmarked for cities and counties.

Thompson said the combination of state savings and the federal stimulus money should keep Oklahoma from laying off or furloughing any state workers.

Mike Mazzei, Stitt's budget secretary, cautioned that the tax commission is still crunching numbers and that the actual budget hole this year could be more than $220 million.

San Francisco OKs payout to journalist

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco will pay $369,000 to a freelance journalist whose home and office were raided by police trying to find the confidential source of a leaked report on the death of the city's former public defender.

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the payout to Bryan Carmody, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Carmody filed a claim against the city and county of San Francisco in August after the widely condemned May 2019 raids in which Carmody was handcuffed and police seized computers, cameras and phones. Judges eventually quashed and nullified the search warrants.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott initially defended the searches, saying that Carmody had "crossed the line" and conspired with police employees to steal the report. Days later, he acknowledged the searches were probably illegal and apologized.

The city's former public defender, Jeff Adachi, had contentious relations with police, and the leak of the report detailing the circumstances of his February 2019 death was considered an attempt to smear Adachi's legacy. Adachi's family says he died of a natural heart attack. The medical examiner's office said his death was drug-related.

Online council meeting sullied by slurs

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -- Chattanooga's first online City Council meeting was marred by attendees who sent a barrage of racist messages targeting black council members and staff, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported.

Three online attendees sent dozens of messages using a racial slur in the first 10 minutes of the Tuesday meeting, which was held online to comply with social-distancing recommendations to slow the spread of covid-19.

Multiple council members responded with shock, imploring that someone curb the "extremely offensive" messages that were visible to the more than 80 online attendees. The messages only stopped after Councilman Ken Smith changed the chat settings so that only officials could see the messages, making them invisible to the general public.

Chat was disabled before the council voted on a resolution formally recognizing Juneteenth, the holiday that celebrates the abolition of slavery and emancipation of slaves in formerly Confederate U.S. states. The council approved the resolution unanimously.

"It's a shame people act like that, but no, it will not change that we will offer public comment next week," Chairman Erskine Oglesby said after the meeting. "We will make sure that we have the technology in place to allow public comment and the rules in place to keep it under control."

NASA's astronaut hopefuls top 12,000

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- More than 12,000 people have applied to become part of NASA's latest astronaut class, the space agency's second-largest group of astronaut hopefuls.

NASA said Wednesday that Americans from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and four U.S. territories applied to be part of the space agency's next astronaut class. The monthlong application period ended Tuesday.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said the next class of astronauts will help explore the moon and pave the way to Mars. They also could find themselves at the International Space Station, using new commercial capsules to get there.

NASA's previous call for astronauts, in 2017, attracted a record 18,300 applicants. Twelve ended up being selected. Recent astronaut classes have ranged from eight to 12 selections.

NASA's active astronaut corps currently numbers 48.

A Section on 04/02/2020