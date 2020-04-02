Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Misty Blue in the eighth

BEST BET Fascilitator in the seventh

LONG SHOT Spokane Eagle in the ninth

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 1-9 (11.1%)

MEET 128-360 (35.6%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $17,200, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $16,000

HALE'S ANGEL** broke last and rallied wide in a deceptively good third-place finish, and she likely needed the race after a long layoff. KELLY BE KRUSIN earned the field's fastest Beyer figure in her career debut Feb. 7, and she is back sprinting after a disappointing try around two turns. CIDER HOUSE was bet down to favoritism in her career debut, and she managed a belated rally after a dull start. She deserves another chance on a fast surface.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Hale's Angel Bailey Hale 6-1

6 Kelly Be Krusin FDe La Cruz Martin 9-2

5 Cider House Rocco Van Meter 5-1

11 Cyber Affair WDe La Cruz Martin 4-1

10 Danzig Star Elliott McBride 6-1

2 Julie Arkansas Bedford Loy 12-1

12 Lil' Fancy Birzer Martin 8-1

13 Will B Late Eramia Gelner 10-1

14 Laura Belle Roberts Smith 6-1

1 Cadillac Magic Bridgmohan Altamirano 15-1

3 Dynamic Julie Quinonez Witt 12-1

4 Wish for Candy Felix Roberts 15-1

8 Scioto's Shoes Canchari Hornsby 20-1

7 Candyssongdance Thompson Rhea 20-1

2 Purse $38,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, claiming $50,000

ANCIENT BROWN** was a decisive career debut winner this winter at Aqueduct, and she is dropping in class after a fourth-place finish. She is a good finisher in a field with plenty of speed. GEE SHE SPARKLES is a stake-winning sprinter who ships in good form from Houston. She is another who figures to be a late threat. SYMPHONY HALL has been forwardly placed in consecutive third-place finishes, and she is taking a drop for the leading trainer.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Ancient Brown Elliott Gorder 7-2

8 Gee She Sparkles Quinonez Pish 4-1

1 Symphony Hall Cohen Diodoro 3-1

5 Little Red Frog Garcia Maker 8-1

2 Ms Big Spring Talamo Fawkes 10-1

3 Magine Bridgmohan Amoss 6-1

4 Lucky Fever Eramia Steele 12-1

9 Owner's Suite Cannon McEntee 10-1

7 Sheshed Roberts Holthus 8-1

3 Purse $17,500, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

NOT ORBINARY** is taking a significant drop in price after a pair of third-place finishes, and she appears talented enough to overcome a difficult post. STAR GAZE lost a late lead in a second-place finish at Fair Grounds, and she has enough early speed to overcome her outside draw. ELEVENTENTEETIME appears to do her best running on turf, but she is riding a two-race winning streak. She drew a favorable inside post.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

12 Not Orbinary Mojica McKnight 5-2

11 Star Gaze Quinonez Delany 12-1

3 Elevententeetime Santana Asmussen 3-1

5 Crumlin Time Roberts McKnight 6-1

8 Weneedtotalk Cohen Diodoro 8-1

7 Cipherin' Sue FDe La Cruz Puhl 8-1

10 Daring Felix Puhl 12-1

9 Kool Aid Girl Eramia Martin 10-1

2 Sexy Dance Bailey Stuart 20-1

4 Sattersfield Borel Williams 20-1

6 Bendi Blu Elliott McBride 20-1

1 Angel of Dreams Roman Chleborad 30-1

4 Purse $18,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

FIGHT TO GLORY*** set a strong pace in a second-place finish against second-level allowance runners at Turf Paradise, and she is strictly the one to catch at this lower class level. STAYTHIRSTYMYAMIGO is moving up two levels on the heels of a sharp 5-length victory, and the winner of two straight is versatile and capable. CONVINCE sprinted well in better races last summer at Santa Anita. The Arizona shipper is back sprinting after several solid and useful route races.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Fight to Glory Mojica Diodoro 7-2

6 Staythirstymyamigo FDe La Cruz Garcia 3-1

1 Convince Elliott Pearson 20-1

11 Kalliste Rose Talamo Amoss 9-2

3 Backseat Promises Birzer Gladd 10-1

9 Darpa Cohen Diodoro 6-1

10 Sweet Tatum Bridgmohan Barkley 8-1

5 Smokin Hot Momma Hill Fires 12-1

2 Madame Barbarian WDe La Cruz Contreras 15-1

8 Saucy At Midnight Felix Litfin 15-1

7 Giro Kate Garcia Contreras 15-1

5 Purse $35,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $50,000

JAY VEE BEE** has finished with good energy in consecutive second-place finishes. An expected fast and contentious pace will work in his favor. CARIBBEAN followed an 11-length maiden victory with a narrow defeat at this condition. He has enough speed to be in a good striking position entering the stretch. TIKHVIN FLEW has not raced since September, but the stake-placed colt fired fresh in 2019.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Jay Vee Bee Baze Van Berg 7-2

3 Caribbean Cohen Diodoro 6-1

6 Tikhvin Flew Talamo Asmussen 5-1

11 Lido Legacy WDe La Cruz Puhl 6-1

10 Tiz McNamara Elliott Morse 8-1

8 New Mexico Santana Asmussen 9-2

7 Take Charge Now FDe La Cruz Martin 12-1

1 Shackleford's Joy Vazquez Lukas 10-1

2 Automate Garcia Forster 12-1

12 Hard to Park Harr Cline 20-1

4 Crocketts Bluff Cannon McGaughey 30-1

9 Bird in the Hat Rocco Sims 30-1

6 Purse $61,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance

SAVEDBYANANGEL*** raced close to a fast pace in a sharp third-place finish. She was a 7-length maiden winner last season at Oaklawn when able to control the pace, which may be the case today. LIL TATER is moving up in class after a 10-length maiden win, and she has been consistently earning competitive Beyer figures. ALL ABOUT CLARA was a fast-closing third at this level only two races back, and she is properly spotted after being badly overmatched in a stake.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Savedbyanangel Talamo Prather 3-1

6 Lil Tater WDe La Cruz Loy 5-1

8 All About Clara Harr Dixon 15-1

3 The Mary Rose Garcia VanMeter 9-2

9 Jeri Bella Cohen Broberg 7-2

4 Tiddly Quinonez Witt 5-1

5 She's too Cool Santana Asmussen 12-1

10 Jeweled Crown Baze Turner 20-1

7 Primary Paula Elliott McBride 12-1

1 My Little Spitfire Roberts Nelson 20-1

7 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $20,000

FASCILITATOR*** has a strong and consistent record at today's claiming price, and the four-time winner in 2019 should be rallying behind a swift pace. ROCKSHAW was beaten only 1 length in a return from a five-month freshening, and he is a local stake winner. LEWYS VAPORIZER was beaten only a head after setting a rapid early pace March 12. He was claimed by a winning stable and may steal the race.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Fascilitator Santana Asmussen 10-1

7 Rockshaw Vazquez Moquett 7-2

11 Lewys Vaporizer Garcia Contreras 4-1

2 Unmoored FDe La Cruz Garcia 5-1

1 Leroy Cohen Diodoro 9-2

10 Futile Borel Borel 15-1

1a Control Stake Cohen Diodoro 9-2

9 He's No Bull Felix Puhl 8-1

8 Big League Birzer Richard 12-1

6 I'm Corfu Rocco Vance 10-1

5 Asongforyou Talamo Amoss 15-1

4 Sharp Art Elliott Vance 15-1

8 Purse $61,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

MISTY BLUE*** set a fast pace and kept on running in a 7-length victory, and the rapidly improving filly is spotted to win a third consecutive race. MY ITALIAN RABBI pressed an honest pace in a clear second-place finish, and the restricted stake-winner may have needed the race. JOSIE was consistently competitive in all main track races last season in Kentucky, and she returns to the main track after a fast-closing finish on turf.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

10 Misty Blue Garcia Maker 3-1

13 My Italian Rabbi Cohen Engelhart 9-2

11 Josie Talamo Cox 7-2

6 Quick Decision Thompson Jones 8-1

12 Kahului Vazquez Chleborad 20-1

9 Jade d'Oro Santana Asmussen 9-2

7 Raggedy Annie WDe La Cruz Lukas 4-1

3 Summer Fortune Mojica Engelhart 10-1

8 Proud Victoria Cannon Moquett 20-1

2 Defend the Rose Canchari Robertson 15-1

5 Black Kat Taps Elliott Sharp 30-1

14 Fashionably Santana Asmussen 12-1

1 Rumpleminx Borel Lund 15-1

4 Copper Nickel Roberts Lauer 30-1

9 Purse $33,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $40,000

SPOKANE EAGLE** set a fast pace in a clear victory against $25,000 rivals, and he put several big races togehter in succession last season in Southern California. PETE'S PLAY CALL is taking a slight drop after a strong front-running second-place finish, and he is switching to a high-percentage rider. LAWTON has crossed the wire first in three of his past four races, and he has competitive Beyer figures for a stable that is heating up.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Spokane Eagle Talamo Ortiz 10-1

3 Pete's Play Call Garcia Marker 5-2

8 Lawton Mojica Broberg 4-1

13 Bistraya Eramia Bourgeois 8-1

12 Market King Harr Lukas 6-1

2 Jerrys Pridenjoy Birzer Richard 15-1

7 Sevier Bridgmohan Barkley 15-1

9 Flat Lucky Vazquez Moquett 5-1

6 Youvesaiditall Santana Asmussen 8-1

10 D' Rapper Baze Villafranco 10-1

14 Tiz Alluptomenow Santana Asmussen 6-1

1 Whiskey Echo Felix Mason 15-1

11 Nashville Knight Bailey McKnight 30-1

4 Better Charge It WDe La Cruz Contreras 30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

HALE'S ANGEL offers value in the first race, and I'll play an early double pairing her with my top three selections in the second race. The seventh race starts a Pick-3, and the race should come down to FASCILITATOR, ROCKSHAW and LEWYS VAPORIZER. The eighth race should be covered by using MISTY BLUE and MY ITALIAN RABBI. The ninth race is competitive, and my top three picks provide a good chance to hit the wager.

Sports on 04/02/2020