Saline County, Benton youths ordered to stay home

Saline County implemented Thursday an executive order directing juveniles in the unincorporated areas of the county to stay at home 24 hours a day, this followed a similar order by the city of Benton.

Saline County Judge Jeff Arey issued the order using his emergency powers to combat the covid-19 pandemic and it will go into effect on Monday. The order states juveniles must stay home unless they are accompanied by a parent, working, getting medical attention, or buying food or necessary supplies.

Parents and guardians are urged to begin complying immediately, Arey said in a news release.

Benton mayor Tom Farmer issued the same day a similar order which will also go into effect on Monday.

“I have been discussing this issue with other local officials, particularly Mayor Farmer and Circuit Judge Robert Herzfeld, who presides over Juvenile Court, for some time,” Arey said. “I would strongly prefer that folks take this action on their own, but unfortunately that hasn’t been happening.”

The objective of the order is to save lives not to arrest teenagers or their parents, Arey said.

“We expect officers and deputies to use their best judgement in breaking up groups, sending kids home, and only issuing citations or making arrests as a last resort,” he said. “...This may not be a popular decision with some folks, and we understand that, but we don’t get elected to be popular; we were chosen to serve and to make the tough calls.”