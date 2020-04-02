WALLY HALL: SEC spring meetings latest sports casualty

On the night of March 11 when it was announced the SEC Basketball Tournament would not allow fans to attend for the remainder of the event, it seemed like an overreaction.

The bottom began to fall out of the college basketball season the next day when the SEC canceled the tournament.

A few hours later, it was announced the NCAA Tournament was canceled.

Still, the majority didn't know the severity of the coronavirus pandemic. When it was announced the College World Series, which is played in June, was canceled, it really seemed like an overreaction.

It didn't turn out that way. This virus is an invisible assassin.

On Tuesday, the SEC took the next logical step with a news release that read: "Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Tuesday that the 2020 SEC Spring Meetings have been canceled due to issues related to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19)."

The SEC will determine alternate methods for holding meetings important to conference operations, and explore ways to recognize award winners who are honored at the event, which is held annually during the last week of May in Destin, Fla.

"The SEC Spring Meetings represent one of our Conference's great traditions and provide an opportunity to celebrate the past year, plan for the future and focus on our mission to serve people through our universities," Sankey said. "We regret this year's event will not be held as planned, but we know cancellation is appropriate in the light of supporting safety and well-being during this unprecedented public health crisis."

The SEC spring meetings seemed like a great boondoggle.

They are held at the Hilton Resort on the beach, and coaches and administrators bring their wives and children. In the lower level of the hotel -- where there is no sand or sun -- football and basketball coaches meet for long hours and make suggestions to athletic directors, who meet for longer hours. Then they make recommendations to university presidents, who vote them up or down.

It was at those meetings years ago when the SEC decided to expand, and Arkansas and South Carolina ended up as members.

On the final day, revenue is announced. It usually is a joyous occasion as the revenue increases every year.

Sankey will find a way to have the meetings. They likely won't be face to face, and the final day will not be as joyful.

Perhaps by the time the meetings were originally scheduled for -- the first week after Memorial Day weekend -- this horrible virus will be under control.

Maybe by then, plans for college football to start this fall will be an achievable reality. But until this awful pandemic peaks, nothing in the world of perspiring arts is certain.

The coronavirus is too easily spread.

That's why schools, churches and businesses are closed; people are furloughed from their jobs; and many others are working from home.

Old heroes are being recognized as new heroes.

This nation, and most of the world, are saluting the doctors and nurses who are on the front lines working tirelessly to stop the death toll.

Police officers, firefighters and so many others can't work from home or practice social distancing, either.

It has been three weeks since the NCAA Tournament was canceled, and it already feels like a year, but we can beat this. But for weeks, maybe months to come, we need to love our neighbors from afar.

That's our role in gaining power over a horrible virus. If we don't, there won't be football this fall.

