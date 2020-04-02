UA Fayetteville undergrads allowed to choose pass/credit option

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville will allow undergraduate students to choose a pass/credit grading option after receiving letter grades for their spring semester courses, the university announced Thursday.

"Students will be assigned a letter grade with the flexibility to request to have their grade changed to a pass, pass with a D, or no credit (NC). Graduate students may apply through their degree programs for a similar system, and law students will move to a pass/fail policy," Chancellor Joe Steinmetz said in an email to campus.

UA joins some other large public universities in making similar changes to expand pass/fail grading as colleges have moved to remote instruction in response to the covid-19 outbreak.

Steinmetz said the decision to change the grading policy for this spring was made with "input from the Faculty Senate Executive Committee (and lots of student feedback)."

UA students who receive a letter grade of "F" in a course can change the grade to "No Credit," which will not count in a student's grade-point average.

The deadline for students to request the changes is Oct. 1.

As of Thursday evening, an online petition had more than 9,000 signatures seeking to have spring semester courses at UA changed to pass/fail grading.

"Some people thrive in courses online and others greatly struggle without the in class resources we had before," states the petition, started by Presley Hope.

Graduate students will also be able to request pass/no credit grading.

"If allowed by the college or school, the degree program will have the discretion to grant this request, as many factors must be considered, including accreditation," states the updated UA policy.

The university on March 12 suspended in-person classes, and classes taught online or by other remote instruction methods began March 16. UA completed its spring break last week, with the semester set to end May 7.

Steinmetz also said in his campus message that a worker in the university's housing department has tested positive for covid-19.

"The employee had not been on campus since March 26 and while all staff have been practicing social distancing, out of an abundance of caution, the staff working with this individual were also sent home for the time being as a preventive measure," Steinmetz said.

The university previously announced it is closing its dorms to most students tomorrow.