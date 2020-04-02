UAMS doctor to lead U.S. surgeon group

Dr. C. Lowry Barnes, chairman of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

Dr. C. Lowry Barnes, chairman of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, has assumed office as the 30th president of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons.

He took office during a board of directors videoconference on March 25, part of the annual American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons conference. That conference was moved online because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Barnes, 59, is the Dr. Carl L. Nelson academic Chair in Orthopaedic Surgery at UAMS. He has several other titles at the university. He is assistant vice chancellor for the UAMS Health Strategy, director of the Musculoskeletal Service Line and interim chairman of the obstetrics and gynecology department in addition to his chairmanship of the Orthopaedic Surgery department.

Barnes lectures nationally and internationally on total joint replacement surgery. His research focuses on the hip and knee. He established the HipKnee Arkansas Foundation, a nonprofit research foundation and motion detection laboratory to further study patients with arthritis, and he holds four patents for orthopaedic surgery devices that he developed.

Barnes is also known nationally for his expertise in health care quality, efficiency and new payment structures that were ushered in with health system changes, UAMS says.

