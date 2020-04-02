FOOTBALL

Cowboys add pass rusher Smith

Aldon Smith’s comeback story will run through Dallas. The former prolific pass rusher whose off-the-field issues sidelined him the past four seasons agreed Wednesday to a one-year contract with the Cowboys, a source said. The deal is worth up to $4 million between a $2 million base salary and $2 million in sack incentives. It includes no guaranteed money, representing a high-reward lottery ticket. Smith, 30, was the No. 7 overall draft pick in 2011. He recorded 33 1/2 combined sacks in 2011 and 2012. His struggles with substance abuse and legal issues, however, derailed his career and resulted in his indefinite suspension. Smith has issued “clean tests,” a person close to him said Wednesday evening. The hope is Smith will be reinstated before the 2020 season. His contract with Dallas will begin only upon re-entrance into the league. Jim Tomsula was the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive line coach for the entirety of Smith’s four-year tenure with the organization. Tomsula’s history with Smith is believed to have played a vital influence in the decision. The Cowboys also are awaiting the potential reinstatement of defensive end Randy Gregory.

Patriots release QB Kessler

The New England Patriots have released quarterback Cody Kessler, their latest roster move at the position following the departure of Tom Brady in free agency. Kessler spent time on New England’s practice squad last season. He was inactive for 11 regular-season games as the third-string quarterback behind Brady and Jarrett Stidham. The Patriots agreed to a one-year deal with former Brady backup Brian Hoyer earlier this month. Kessler was selected by Cleveland in the third round of the 2016 draft. He has played in 17 regular-season games with 12 starts during his four-year career that also included a stop in Jacksonville in 2018. He has completed 224 of 349 passes for 2,215 yards, 8 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

Panthers sign WR for two years

The Panthers officially signed free agent wide receiver Robby Anderson from the Jets to a two-year contract on Wednesday. A person familiar with the situation said the deal is worth $20 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on March 24 under condition of anonymity because the team doesn’t normally release financial terms of contracts. Anderson, 26, finished with 52 catches for 779 yards and 5 touchdowns last season for the Jets.

Seahawks bring back Mayowa

The Seattle Seahawks are reuniting with another former pass rusher after agreeing to terms on a deal with defensive end Benson Mayowa. Mayowa’s agent David Canter tweeted the sides had reached an agreement on Wednesday. NFL Network reported its a one-year deal. Mayowa is the second former Seahawks pass rusher being brought back for another opportunity. The Seahawks agreed to a deal with former first-round pick Bruce Irvin in the opening days of free agency Mayowa had six sacks in 13 games in 2016 with Dallas. In 2018 with Arizona, Mayowa had four sacks and a career-high 38 tackles. And last year with the Raiders, Mayowa had a career-best seven sacks and three forced fumbles.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Champ won’t leave quarantine

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov says he won’t leave quarantine in Russia to fight, dealing another blow to UFC President Dana White’s determination to hold UFC 249 in two weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic. Nurmagomedov made his announcement Wednesday on Instagram, telling the mixed martial arts world to “take care of yourself and put yourself in my shoes.” Nurmagomedov (28-0) was scheduled to fight top contender Tony Ferguson (25-3) in the main event of UFC 249, which was initially scheduled for Brooklyn before the pandemic threw the UFC’s schedule into upheaval.