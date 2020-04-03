2 inmates test positive for virus at Forrest City prison

Two inmates at the federal prison in Forrest City have tested positive for covid-19, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

The bureau said on its website Thursday that 75 federal prisoners nationally had tested positive for the virus, including two at its only facility in Arkansas. The low-and-medium security prison has bed space for more than 3,000 inmates, according to the bureau's website.

No staff members at the prison were reported to have contracted the virus.

The Arkansas Department of Correction, a separate prison system that holds more than 16,000 state inmates, has reported no cases of the virus. Two prisons have been tested as of Friday, according to an ADC spokeswoman.